"I'm a player who needs days off to enjoy" - Carlos Alcaraz reveals how post-French Open Ibiza trip acted as catalyst for Queen's Club triumph

Carlos Alcaraz's exceptional 2025 tennis season continued at the HSBC Championships at London's Queen's Club, where the Spaniard clinched the title with a thrilling three-set victory against Jiri Lehecka in the final. After the conclusion of the contest, the ATP No. 2 reflected on how his success at The Queen's Club was sparked by his trip to Ibiza following his title triumph at this year's French Open.

Alcaraz and reigning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner played out a five-hour-29-minute epic in the Roland Garros final, with the Spaniard successfully defending his French Open title. Not long after, he headed to Ibiza with a group of friends, before eventually beginning his preparations for this year's grasscourt swing.

At a post-match press conference following his 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 victory against Lehecka at The Queen's Club, Carlos Alcaraz spoke up about the significance of "days off" for him. The 22-year-old said:

"I'm a player who needs days, days off, days to enjoy, days for myself to spend with my friends, with my family, just to turn off my mind. I need that, and the good thing is that I know that."

Focusing specifically on his post-French Open Ibiza trip with friends, the ATP No. 2 added:

"The days in Ibiza helped me a lot, just to feel like I'm not a tennis player, just to enjoy life a little bit with my friends, have fun, enjoy those days, and then come back to the court with more energy, I mean, be more hungry to play again. So that was really helpful for me. I'm not going to say that I win the tournament because of Ibiza, but yeah."

The Spaniard though, has no plans of returning to Ibiza just yet, as an important title defense lies ahead for the five-time Major champion.

Carlos Alcaraz to stay put in London with the Wimbledon Championships on the horizon

Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his 2024 Wimbledon Championships title triumph (Source: Getty)

In the same press conference, Carlos Alcaraz confirmed he wouldn't be heading to Ibiza for another fun-filled trip in the wake of his title triumph at The Queen's Club. Instead, the Spaniard will remain in London and take a brief breather before resuming preparations for his 2025 Wimbledon Championships campaign.

"After this tournament, I can't go back home. I'm going to stay here in London, hopefully enjoy London a little bit. Let's see how it's gonna be the next days, but I'm going to have my days off to rest up, to enjoy, and then be back and preparing Wimbledon the best way possible," Alcaraz said.

The former No. 1 is the two-time reigning Wimbledon champion, having won the prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam in both 2023 and 2024. On both occasions, the Spaniard pipped the legendary Novak Djokovic to the men's singles title at SW19.

