Jimmy Connors reveals how his wife kept him "grounded and in check" after he won matches during his tennis career

Tennis great Jimmy Connors credits his wife for 'keeping him grounded' and reminding him to keep working hard whenever he felt proud after a victory during his illustrious career. Connors opened up about the same during a chat with boxing legend Mike Tyson about managing egos as an elite athlete.

Connors has won the most professional matches (1,274) for any male player in the Open Era and still holds the record, 26 years after his retirement. He reflected on his career and said that there were instances when he felt he was 'the best' player around and showed that in his attitude after winning matches.

Every time that happened, his wife Patti McGuire reminded him to stay grounded and "get down to work." Speaking during a recent episode of the Advantage Connors podcast with Mike Tyson and his son Brett Connors, the 70-year-old revealed a funny exchange that often took place between him and his wife back in the day.

"You ask about ego. There were times when I've walked in after a match and I've played well and everything," Jimmy Connors said.

"All of a sudden, I thought I'm 'It', and my wife Patti is like, 'Let me explain this to you. You were good out there, but you ain't nothing here. Get down to work'...That's what kept me pretty grounded and kept me in check," he added.

Connors further stated that while it was sometimes hard for him to digest the conversation, he realized that it was for his betterment.

"Sometimes it's hard to take but it's well worth it," the 12-time Grand Slam singles champion expressed.

The feeling and passion never leaves you: Jimmy Connors on occasionally still playing tennis

Jimmy Connors, who turned 70 last month, revealed that he still plays tennis from time to time. Connors said that he continues to feel a passion for tennis, 26 years after retiring from the tour, and feels satisfied as soon as he hits just one shot while playing on the court. Connors believes that an athlete stops playing a sport only because age catches up with him/her or they decide to pursue something else, but the passion is always alive.

"That never leaves you. That feeling, that passion that you've had for so long," Jimmy Connors said on the same.

"Sometimes, age, when it catches up with you or you decide to take a different path, that little feeling that you have is just kind of put on hold. Sometimes when I go and play tennis, I hit one shot and I say, 'Aah.' It's just the feeling of such satisfaction of still being able to do something that I did."

Jimmy Connors' record of most matches won by a male player in the Open Era is set to remain intact for atleast a few more years. Roger Federer came closest to breaking the record, but finished his career with 1,251 wins, 23 short of Connors' record. Rafael Nadal is now the active player with most career matches won, with 1066 wins to his name.

