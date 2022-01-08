Jimmy Connors urges authorities not to "f*** up" Australian Open by barring Novak Djokovic, wants Slam to be "loyal" to 9-time champion

Former American player Jimmy Connors has come out in support of Novak Djokovic amid a dispute over the Serb's medical exemption that's threatening to derail his shot at a record 10th Australian Open title.

Djokovic on Tuesday announced his departure for Melbourne after having secured a COVID-19 vaccine exemption. The announcement drew widespread outrage from Australians, especially those in Melbourne who have endured one of the longest cumulative lockdowns in the country.

After arriving at Melbourne airport, the World No. 1 was detained for close to nine hours by Border Force officials, who concluded that he did not meet the requirements for an exemption and canceled his visa. Djokovic has since taken the matter to court, with a final verdict on the case expected on Monday.

If Djokovic does not succeed in overturning his visa cancelation, he will be forced to fly home, ending his Australian Open title defense.

Connors, an eight-time Grand Slam singles champion, took to Twitter to urge the authorities not to jeopardize the upcoming Major by removing the defending champion. Describing Djokovic as the "best player", Connors called on the Australian Open administration to stay "loyal" to their nine-time champion.

"OK— we all have a choice — #Covid - #boosters - he had Covid- don’t f*** up the Austrian Open without the “best player” If he test “ negative” — should let him play!! He won it 9 f***ing times- come on @AustralianOpen. he has been loyal to your event.loyal2him #fight4him", the American wrote in a tweet.

Serbian President believes Novak Djokovic is victim of a "political witch hunt"

Novak Djokovic's supporters have been holding protests outside Park Hotel where he is in detention

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic described the developments surrounding Novak Djokovic's visa revocation as a "political witch hunt." He also went on to target Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his comments on the matter.

Morrison had earlier asserted that "rules are rules" and that Djokovic was subjected "to the same rule as anyone else".

"What is not fair play is the political witch hunt (being conducted against Novak), by everybody, including the Australian prime minister pretending that the rules apply to all. I fear that this relentless political pursuit of Novak will continue until the moment they can prove something, because when you cannot defeat somebody then you turn to these type of things," Vucic was quoted as saying by AFP.

Edited by Arvind Sriram