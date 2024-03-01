 Joao Fonseca turns pro days after reportedly losing out on nearly $50,000 due to NCAA prize-money rules; forgoes University of Virginia eligibility

Joao Fonseca recently declared that he would take up tennis professionally. The development comes days after he played in the quarterfinals of the Rio Open 2024.

Fonseca was unable to keep the entire prize money, nearly $58,000, that he earned in Rio after finishing in the last eight allegedly due to a National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) rule. The rule bars a collegiate tennis player to earn more than $10,000 in prize money.

In an announcement on his Instagram account, Joao Fonseca announced that he was relinquishing his college eligibility at the University of Virginia.

"To all supporters and tennis followers all over the world, I would like to announce that I will forgo my college eligibility and turn professional as of 2024," he wrote.

Fonseca has touched notable milestones over the last few months as he lifted the US Open Boys' singles trophy in September 2023. Most recently, he became the first 2006-born to win an ATP match as he thrashed Arthur Fils 6-0, 6-4 in the Rio Open first round.

He then defeated Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-4 in the next round but, unfortunately, lost 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Mariano Navone in the quarterfinals.

Further in his announcement post, the Brazilian stated that the decision to leave college was a tough ask.

"It was an incredibly tough decision for me and my family as I have been dreaming about living a college life in Charlottesville, playing the sport that I love with a wonderful team and coach, but, in the last few months, professional tennis called me in a way that I simply couldn't say 'no'," Joao Fonseca said.

"I was never pressured about making a decision towards college tennis" - Joao Fonseca thanks the University of Virginia for the assistance

Joao Fonseca holds the 2023 US Open Boys' Singles trophy

Joao Fonseca also extended his gratitude to the University of Virginia and tennis director Andres Pedroso.

"I must sincerely thank the University of Virginia and all people involved in my college process. I was never pressured about making a decision towards college tennis. You gave me just the space I needed. I can't thank UVA and Coach Andres Pedroso enough for this. I will always follow and be a huge Cavalier supporter," he wrote.

Fonseca further stressed on the importance of college tennis for a young professional, writing:

"Although I will not be attending school, I think it is an extremely valuable and viable path for young tennis players in their way to professional careers. For now, I thank everyone for the enormous support I have been receiving from you all."