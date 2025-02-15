John Isner and Sam Querrey shy away from 'dangerous' task of ranking 'hottest' WTA players despite popularity of Ben Shelton-powered men's draw

After putting together a bracket featuring the "hot guys" on the ATP Tour, which included Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz, Sam Querrey and John Isner were requested to do the same for the WTA players. However, the duo quickly made it clear that it would be a risky move.

In a recent clip from the Nothing Major podcast, Querrey spoke to Isner and Steve Johnson about their recent segment on the most attractive male players on tour, revealing his intention to compile a draw of the 16 "hottest" guys and let the fans vote to crown the "ultimate hottie."

They also revealed their personal picks, with Isner backing Tommy Paul, Johnson putting his confidence in Draper, and Querrey championing Shelton.

"Last week, we did a hot guys segment. Everyone loved it. We’re going to compile the 16 hottest guys on tour voted on by the fans. We’re going to pick the players and then the fans are going to pick who is hottest. 16 hotties on there for everyone to vote on," Querrey said.

The draw was recently revealed, featuring the likes of Tommy Paul, Grigor Dimitrov, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Matteo Berrettini, Casper Ruud, and ten other players.

The draw proved very popular among fans and players alike, with Shelton, Berrettini, Fritz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime sharing their hilarious reactions, while fans gave their predictions.

One user then suggested that Sam Querrey, John Isner, and Steve Johnson compile a similar draw featuring the WTA players.

"Female draw please," the user commented.

However, they shied away from the idea of ranking WTA players, with Querrey admitting that it felt like "dangerous" territory, while Isner asserted that it wasn't likely to happen.

"Feels dangerous," Querrey responded.

"Yea prob not gonna happen," Isner chimed in.

Sam Querrey and John Isner's comments

"If we did a vote, Ben Shelton gets more vote than Tommy Paul for a hotter guy" - Sam Querrey

Ben Shelton - Source: Getty

During the podcast discussion about the "hottest guy" on the ATP Tour, Sam Querrey deemed Tommy Paul as the outright winner, with Steve Johnson signaling his agreement.

"Hottest guy on tour, Tommy Paul," Querrey said.

"That's a pretty good call, he's an attractive guy, Yeah!" Johnson said

However, Querrey emphasized that, despite his personal opinion, he believed that Ben Shelton would beat Paul in a fan vote. It remains to be seen which of them will come out on top now that the draw is public.

"My personal opinion is Tommy, but I'm thinking if we did a vote, Ben Shelton gets more vote than Tommy for a hotter guy," he said.

On the tennis front, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul were both recently in action at the Dallas Open. Shelton suffered a 6-2, 7-6(3) defeat to Jaume Munar in the second round, while Paul lost 7-5, 6-3 to eventual champion Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals.

