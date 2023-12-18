John Isner takes his sons to watch Carolina Hurricanes' NHL clash against Washington Capitals

John Isner recently took his sons out for some ice hockey action at the PNC Arena in North Carolina, USA. The trio attended the NHL clash between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.

Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes, while Martin Fehervary got on the scoresheet for the Washington Capitals, leading to a shootout. Evgeny Kuznetsov clinched the only goal in the shootout to seal a 2-1 win for the Capitals.

The Washington-based outfit improved to 5-0 on the season in the second game of back-to-back sets, while the Canes suffered their second consecutive loss.

Isner took to Instagram to post pictures of his outing with sons John Hobbs and James McKinley. They wore the team's signature red and white jersey at the two-year-old McKinley's first Carolina Hurricanes match.

"First @canes game for my dude," Isner posted on Instagram.

Screengrab from John Isner's Instagram

Isner also shared a picture of the two boys posing in the stands while embracing each other.

Screengrab from John Isner's Instagram

The North Carolina native has four children with his wife Madison McKinley. Apart from John Hobbs and James McKinley, they have a daughter, Hunter Grace, and newborn Chapel Lee.

A brief look at John Isner's career highlights

John Isner in action at the 2023 US Open

John Isner hung up his racquet at the 2023 US Open. In a career spanning 17 years, the American won 16 ATP titles including the 2018 Miami Open. He reached his career-high ranking of No. 8 in 2018.

With a towering 6 feet 10 inch frame, Isner was known for his powerful serve. He holds the record for most aces across surfaces. His 2010 Wimbledon match against Nicolas Mahut, lasting a record-breaking 11 hours and five minutes, is the longest in ATP history.

The 38-year-old's best record in a Major was at the semifinals of 2018 Wimbledon. He announced his retirement ahead of his home Major this year. He defeated Facundo Diaz Acosta in the opening round but fell to Michael Mmoh in the next match.

In a post-match press conference after his final match, an emotional Isner bid adieu to fans.

"I think the decision for me was pretty easy to retire. I'm 38 years old. Played a long, long career of tennis. Really can't ask for anything more from this sport. It's given me so many amazing moments, moments I'll never forget," Isner said in September.

"Tennis has been a huge part of my life. It's tough to say goodbye. Eventually, this day would come. It's hard to prepare for the emotions," he added.