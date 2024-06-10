John McEnroe has come under fire from tennis fans for his commentary during Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev's French Open final. Although the duo delivered a riveting five-set battle, McEnroe's commentary marred the experience for many viewers.

Alcaraz clinched his maiden French Open title spectacularly, overcoming a two-sets-to-one deficit to claim a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory in four hours and 19 minutes. With his triumph, the Spaniard not only secured his third Grand Slam title but also completed the coveted Surface Slam - winning a Major on grass, clay and hard courts.

As fans celebrated the 21-year-old's victory, American viewers who were following the action on NBC aired their grievances with John McEnroe's "insufferable" commentary during the clash.

The former World No. 1 has faced backlash for his commentary throughout the tournament, most recently drawing ire with his controversial remark about Iga Swiatek not wearing makeup during the French Open women's final.

"Sometimes — most of the times, in fact — you have to wonder if John McEnroe is even watching the matches on which he is commentating," one fan commented.

"John McEnroe is absolutely insufferable, please get me literally anyone else on tennis coverage," another fan shared.

"NBC why ruin a great French Open men’s final with John McEnroe as commentator? He is the worst!" said another.

However, with TNT securing a 10-year deal to take over the French Open broadcasting rights in the US from 2025, fans rejoiced at being rid of the seven-time Grand Slam champion's "horrible" commentary and NBC's subpar coverage.

"McEnroe is a horrible commentator, and NBC is horrible at broadcasting the French Open. Looking forward to TNT's broadcast next year," one fan commented.

"Did John McEnroe just announce he’s not commentating anymore??? A French Open miracle??," a fan posted.

"Once RG goes to discovery I pray they get new commentators. Like please no McEnroe, please no Carillo. New blood," another fan wrote.

Others, meanwhile, expressed their frustration with McEnroe's repeated mispronunciation of Alexander Zverev's name.

"Haven’t watched tennis in a while I see McEnroe is still doing "Zhaverrevv,"" one fan posted.

"Oh god, I forgot we’re going to have to hear Mcenroe’s inability to pronounce Zverev the entire match. ZUH VUR UV. bro," another fan chimed in.

"The way john mcenroe pronounces zverev pisses me off so bad. there’s no e between the z and the v but he adds one every time and it’s so annoying to listen to," said yet another.

John McEnroe: "Carlos Alcaraz is the most skilled young man... he's better than Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic at 21"

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2024 French Open trophy

During the pre-match show for the 2024 French Open final, John McEnroe showered praise on Carlos Alcaraz, deeming the Spaniard his favorite player to watch in action.

McEnroe hailed Alcaraz as the "most skilled" player he had seen at the age of 21, asserting that the three-time Grand Slam champion is better than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were at the same age.

"I got to say this, just for the record, Carlos Alcaraz is my favorite player to watch. He's the most skilled young man I've ever seen playing at this age," McEnroe said.

"It's hard to imagine he can keep improving cause he is so good at everything already. But he's better than Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic at 21 for me," he added.

The former World No. 1 also suggested that the sport will benefit from having Alcaraz around for a long time, expressing his hope for the 21-year-old to remain injury-free.

"Alcaraz is a unique individual that we need around in the sport for long time. You gotta love what he brings to the sport," he said. "Look at this kid, he's just amazing. Please stay healthy."

