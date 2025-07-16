John McEnroe beams with joy as his daughter Emily shares special moments from her brother Kevin's stunning wedding

In images shared by his daughter Emily, John McEnroe was seen enjoying his son's wedding. Kevin got married to his long-time beau and actress, Fern Cozine, who had been engaged to him since November 2023.

The tennis legend has three children, Kevin, Sean, and Emily, from his first marriage to actress Tatum O'Neal. After they split in 1994, McEnroe married singer Patti Smyth and had two daughters, Anna and Ava.

Keeping their problems aside, all the family members reunited to celebrate Kevin and Fern's special day on June 14, when they tied the knot in the scenic Calistoga Ranch under a 100-year-old Walnut Tree. The seven-time Grand Slam champion was beaming joyfully as he posed for a carousel of pictures with his daughters. He looked dapper in a family photograph, which was joined by Patty Smyth's firstborn daughter, Ruby.

Screenshot via @emily_mcenroe on Instagram, dated July 15, 2025.

John McEnroe and his wife gifted the bride a pair of flower-shaped gold and diamond earrings, which she wore during the wedding to honor their love (via Vogue). Smyth also surprised the wedding crowd with the performances of her songs “Goodbye to You" and "The Warrior" (via People).

John McEnroe once spoke on the struggles of being the father to six kids

John McEnroe with son Kevin and ex-wife Tatum - Image Source: Getty

In an interview in 2018, John McEnroe opened up on how he navigated being a 'good parent' to his six kids. He acknowledged that it was the most challenging job, saying:

“I’ve learned that, while my parents, I believe, were really good parents, that by far and away, for me, the toughest thing I’ve ever had to do was to try to figure out how to be a good father and a good parent. There’s nothing more satisfying, but more difficult.”

He also said that he became protective of his older kids as he was an older child too. McEnroe added that with time, he realised it was only beneficial to become more flexible.

“I suppose and maybe I was, in some ways, too protective with the older ones. You know, I was the oldest, so, you know, ‘You’ve got to be home at 10:00!’ So, you get to be looser as time goes on because you realize that you’ve got to be able to be more flexible and maybe you don’t have to be quite as intense about certain things. You live and learn and certainly, it depends on the person you’re with,” he added.

The family also gathered to celebrate the wedding of his daughter Anna last year.

