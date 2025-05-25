John McEnroe bluntly outlines key changes Ben Shelton & Frances Tiafoe need to make to win a Major

John McEnroe recently spoke in depth about Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe's Major-winning aspirations. The seven-time Major winner believes that the two, along with Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, are great players. However, he admitted that Shelton and Tiafoe stood out to him more.

Shelton, Tiafoe, Fritz, and Paul have all come tantalizingly close to triumphing at a Grand Slam tournament in the last few years. Three of them, barring the fourth-ranked Fritz, who reached his first Major final at last year's US Open, have recorded two semifinal showings since 2022. With the American tennis contingent last having been blessed with a male singles Major winner at the 2003 US Open, the pressure has been mounting on the four players to deliver on the biggest stage of tennis.

With the 2025 French Open looming, John McEnroe was invited by TNT Sports earlier this week to give his thoughts on their prospects of winning silverware at a Grand Slam tournament. The American legend singled out World No. 13 Ben Shelton in his praise, insisting that he was the most reliable pick in the American men's field to triumph at a Major. The former World No. 1 did, however, concede that the 22-year-old needs a coach besides his father, Bryan, to elevate his game to the next level.

"Ben Shelton. I like his story because he played football as a kid," John McEnroe was quick to reply when asked about the American player that had the best prospects of winning a Major. "He went to college for a couple of years, won as a sophomore. So he's sort of maturing in a nice way, improving... but his dad coaches him, maybe he could bring a part-time coach on. Maybe he's on the TNT set right about now to try to get him over the hump, but he would be the best [option]."

And while McEnroe was quick to spare a word for Tiafoe, he asserted that the World No. 15 lacked "killer instinct".

"I love Tiafoe. I call Frances, he's what a great mate [is]," he added. "I call him the hugger because he's too busy liking everybody as opposed to getting that killer instinct. I'm hoping that it can be developed."

During the segment with TNT Sports, John McEnroe also gave his thoughts on Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

John McEnroe: "Taylor Fritz is a great ballstriker, not quite as athletic"

John McEnroe appeared to be sheepish about Fritz's prospects at the Majors, alluding to the World No. 4's relatively poor athleticism compared to his American peers. He was also very prompt in his praise of Paul, who has the second-most Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances amongst the above four players.

"Tommy Paul is a great American player. He's currently 10 or 11 in the world," John McEnroe said. "Taylor Fritz is 4 in the world, great ballstriker, not quite as athletic as those other guys. Game's a lot faster than it used to be."

McEnroe, meanwhile, won three Wimbledon's and four US Open titles, and spent a total of 170 weeks as the World No. 1 during his singles career. The 66-year-old currently serves as an analyst and will cover the French Open for TNT Sports throughout the next fortnight.

