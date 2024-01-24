Andre Agassi recently discussed his plans and preparations for Pickleball Slam 2. The American expressed concerns about facing Maria Sharapova but expressed confidence in his secret weapon, Steffi Graf, while also throwing shade at John McEnroe's game.

The second edition of the Pickleball Slam will be held on February 4th, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. McEnroe will team up with Sharapova to face Agassi and his wife, Steffi Graf, as the Tennis Hall of Famers compete for the $1 million prize money.

An interview video featuring Graf and Agassi was posted on the official Pickleball Slam Instagram account on Tuesday (January 23). The latter humorously stated that he doesn't need a strategy to play against McEnroe because the sexagenarian will 'defeat himself'.

“Mac is one of those guys who you don't have to overthink your strategy because he kinda defeats himself, I'm kinda counting on that as game plan A” Agassi said

Agassi also stated that his second plan for the game was to play much better and deploy his secret weapon, Graf. However, he also expressed concern about the threat Sharapova would pose in the match.

“But game plan B is being so much better, (then Steffi Graf points to herself) my secret weapon. We have 30 Grand Slams and Mac has 7. I'm worried about Maria though because if she gets into Pickleball I can see her being effective,” Agassi said

In the inaugural Pickleball Slam held in April 2023, Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick teamed up against John McEnroe and Michael Chang. Agassi and Roddick secured a 3-1 win to claim the $1 million prize money.

A look at the Grand Slam records of John McEnroe, Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, and Maria Sharapova

John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Maria Sharapova are all considered tennis greats. The Pickleball Slam 2 players are all Grand Slam winners and well-decorated in the sport.

Graf won 22 Grand Slam singles titles and one Grand Slam doubles title during her career. She is the only player, across both the ATP and WTA, to win each major singles tournament at least four times.

John McEnroe won seven Grand Slam singles titles, and in the doubles category, he secured nine titles, mostly partnering with Peter Fleming. He also won one mixed doubles title alongside compatriot Mary Carillo.

During Agassi's two-decade career, he won a total of eight Grand Slam titles and was the runner-up in seven other Grand Slam tournaments. Sharapova was the last among the quartet to retire from the tour, calling it a day in 2020. She completed a career Grand Slam in 2012 after winning the French Open and won a total of five Majors.

