Former tennis player and American icon John McEnroe recently featured in the NBA's 'Playoff mode' commercial.

The NBA playoffs are right around the corner, with the Philadelphia 76ers set to lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets in the opening match on Saturday (April 15).

In an effort to hoist the hype surrounding the much-awaited postseason tournament, its organizers released a commercial featuring prominent names in basketball, including Julius Randle, Donovan Mitchell, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Charles Barkley.

Alongside the stars of basketball featured seven-time Grand Slam champion McEnroe.

McEnroe's NBA playoffs endorsement comes days after he was criticized for backing pickleball. The former World No. 1, alongside Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang, participated in the Pickleball Slam event earlier this month, inviting vehement protests from tennis fans.

McEnroe admitted that he did not enjoy playing pickleball, maintaining that tennis is his game after all.

"No, I don't enjoy it. Tennis is my game. But its something I have been enjoying with friends because it's sort of an equalizer," he said in a conversation with Miami Herald.

However, that is not the case for the American when it comes to basketball. McEnroe has been an ardent fan of the sport, even once claiming that he desired to become "the next Michael Jordan" during his teenage years.

"I was more of like a team sport, I just happened to be better at this sport. I gravitated more towards that because obviously, I thought I was going to be the next Michael Jordan and it didn’t turn out that way," McEnroe said in an interview last year with Showtime Basketball.

John McEnroe once expressed "jealousy" over basketball players for getting to play in favorable conditions

John McEnroe in attendance at the Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers NBA match

During an interview with Showtime Basketball, John McEnroe opined that basketball players have the privilege to play in favorable conditions, unlike tennis players who are forced to acclimatize to the wind, sun and surface.

"I do get jealous of basketball players because every day you play it’s like you are on the wood. You know it’s more forgiving and at fault when we play a lot. You play it like 7:30 at 70 degrees. It’s great," he opined.

With all the external conditions affecting the game, McEnroe observed that the sport is making it as difficult as possible for its players.

"We are playing in these crazy conditions. For god’s sake wind, sun, why do we have to deal with this stuff? It’s like we are making it as difficult as possible for ourselves," John McEnroe added.

