John McEnroe gives his verdict on Novak Djokovic's chances of winning French Open 2025

John McEnroe recently gave his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's chances of triumphing at the 2025 French Open. The seven-time Major winner insisted that although the Serb is 38, fans should only count him out at their own peril.

Djokovic reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January by playing some scintillating tennis. However, the 24-time Major winner's form has been through its ups and downs since then. More importantly, it remains to be seen whether he could still beat Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who have won the last five men's Grand Slam tournaments.

Novak Djokovic will arrive in Paris with optimal preparation, having secured his 100th ATP singles title at the Geneva Open on Saturday (May 24). While the 38-year-old has been susceptible to issues with his physical conditioning and the technical aspects of his game lately, John McEnroe believes that the Serb's section of the men's singles draw at this year's French Open is favorable for a title run.

Placed in the second quarter of the top half, the former World No. 1 has a relatively smooth path to the second week, where he is projected to face 11th-seeded Daniil Medvedev and 2024 runner-up Alexander Zverev in the fourth round and the quarterfinals, respectively. McEnroe undermined Zverev's chances of doing much damage at the claycourt Major in his analysis, claiming that the German's confidence has been shaken since his Australian Open title match defeat earlier this year.

"You might look back and he loses and, 'Ah see, of course, he’s 38. He’s too old. It caught up to him,’ or whatever. But you don’t count him out. And he’s got the best draw of anyone to get to there," John McEnroe said in his analysis for TNT Sports (via Tennis365). "And the way... you know, Zverev’s not playing with the same confidence that he played with until he reached the finals of Australia this year."

"He’s not... that really hurt him, I think, mentally, at least from what I’ve seen. And he doesn’t seem to be playing with the same confidence. So I could see the possibility of him (Djokovic) getting there and I’m not… whether or not Zverev was there, I don’t think Novak would go in being much of an underdog there."

John McEnroe proclaims Novak Djokovic to be the 'third favorite' for French Open 2025

Novak Djokovic poses with the 2016 French Open title | Image Source: Getty

Provided Novak Djokovic makes it past the last-eight stage at this year's Roland Garros, he would most likely face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner for a place in the final. He could then prospectively take on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash if the Spaniard doesn't lose early.

Although the three-time French Open champion clearly has a mountain to climb over the next fortnight, John McEnroe insisted in his analysis that the Serb was among the favorites for the title in Paris, in the hypothetical case where either one of Sinner or Alcaraz is not on top of their physical powers towards the business end of the tournament.

"And who knows with the other guys. What happens if one of them gets hurt? You don’t know. So Novak to me would still be, like, the third favourite," McEnroe said.

Djokovic will face USA's Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the 2025 French Open next week. He will be eager to record a good showing at the claycourt Major, considering his campaign on the terre battue last year ended unceremoniously due to a right knee injury.

