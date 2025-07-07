John McEnroe came under fire from tennis fans for his commentary at Wimbledon, with many calling out the American legend for his 'awful' attempt at pronouncing Novak Djokovic's name and other players in action on the day.

Ad

Day 8 of proceedings at SW19 saw Novak Djokovic open Center Court, taking on Aussie No. 1 Alex de Minaur. After losing the opening set 6-1, the Serb took a commanding lead, taking the next two sets. In the other fourth-round match on the day, Flavio Cobolli downed Marin Cilic to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, where he will await the winner of Djokovic vs De Minaur.

Watching the Djokovic match unfold on TV, fans were shocked by McEnroe's commentary, calling it 'awful' and 'unbearable.' Fans on social media were particularly incensed by the way he constantly mispronounced Djokovic, De Minaur and Cobolli's names, with many wondering why he could not take the time to find out how to do it.

Ad

Trending

"When is tennis media going to move on from John McEnroe... he's one of the worst commentators out there, never has anything interesting to add just talks a bunch of shit in his unbearable accent," one fan said.

"What’s more embarrassing, the level of this Djokovic-De Minaur match or McEnroe’s awful awful commentary? Tough call honestly," another wrote.

Ad

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"John McEnroe is calling Cobolli, Flavia Carbelly. Get this geriatric off commentary. I'm so serious," one fan said.

"McEnroe’s bad pronouncing of players names is really annoying," another noted.

"Watching Djokovic vs De Minaur. Somebody please ask John McEnroe and Australian to pronounce the players names right! It is not JOKE-Ovich. Not DEEE Minaur," one fan commented.

Ad

"I do not enjoy John McEnroe as a commentator. His commentary is actually pretty negative," another said on the matter.

In the fourth set, Novak Djokovic was trailing 1-3* after having been broken in his first service game. However, he bounced back quickly, taking the set 6-4 to book his spot in the quarterfinals.

What next for Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon?

As previously mentioned, Novak Djokovic will take on Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Should he win there, he is expected to take on World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, with the Italian taking on Grigor Dimitrov later on Monday.

Meanwhile, the favorite to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw is Carlos Alcaraz, who is also the two-time defending champion at SW19. He will take on Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals, with Taylor Fritz also in the running to reach the summit clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis