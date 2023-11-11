John McEnroe plays guitar for daughter Emily as they partake in a duet rehearsal

John McEnroe showed off his guitar skills as he jammed for daughter Emily while the latter was singing.

The former World No. 1 has five children with his two wives, actress Tatum O'Neal and singer Patty Smyth. He has two sons, Kevin and Sean, and a daughter, Emily, with O'Neal, and has two daughters, Anna and Ava, with Smyth.

McEnroe's oldest daughter Emily shared a video on her Instagram stories, where she was singing the song Linger by The Cranberries while her father was playing a guitar. The video ends with McEnroe doing one final strum after his daughter stopped singing.

John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe's Instagram story

John McEnroe's most recent tryst with tennis was captaining Team World to a successful title defense at the Laver Cup in Vancouver. The contingent, which had the likes of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, among others, beat Team Europe, who had four Top-10 players, 13-2 to win the tournament.

McEnroe said in a press conference after the last match that his team "kicked some a**" throughout the tournament.

"I am proud of these guys. We brought together a great group of some youth and experience, guys that have been here before. Everybody played well. It was an awesome week. We kicked some a**, baby. That's what we did," the American said.

John McEnroe will partner Maria Sharapova in Pickleball Slam 2

John McEnroe and Frances Tiafoe after Team World's Laver Cup

John McEnroe is set to feature in Pickleball Slam 2 with Maria Sharapova as his partner. The two will take on Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on February 4.

McEnroe competed in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam as well, which took place earlier this year. Michael Chang was his partner but the pair were beaten by Agassi and Andy Roddick.

McEnroe is widely regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time and won seven Grand Slam singles titles during his career. This included three Wimbledon crowns and four US Open triumphs.

He also won nine men's doubles Majors, triumphing five times at Wimbledon and four times at the US Open. The American also won a mixed doubles Grand Slam title at the 1977 French Open, with Mary Carillo as his partner.

All in all, McEnroe won a total of 155 titles across singles and doubles and helped the United States to five Davis Cup wins.