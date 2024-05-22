John McEnroe sent a letter to Andre Agassi for becoming the captain of Team World. McEnroe said that he wanted to be the first to congratulate Agassi.

McEnroe was the captain of Team World in the first four editions of the Laver Cup but was replaced by Agassi, who was his opponent in both editions of the Pickleball Slam.

The Laver Cup's Instagram handle shared an image of Andre Agassi reading a message from John McEnroe. The latter said that he wanted to congratulate Agassi on "taking his job". He also said that Agassi is the right man for the job.

"Dear Andre, I want to be the first to congratulate you on taking my job. Actually on becoming the next captain of Team World. It's totally apropos for me to have you succeed me as captain since I know you're the right man for the job. I'm sure you also know the Laver Cup is very special to me," John McEnroe's letter read.

"For starters, I love the intensity of the competition between the greatest players in men's tennis; normally rivals, competing together as teammates. Where else can you find this in tennis? You can't. You should know I've already laid the groundwork for your arrival. I gave the team copies of your autobiography "Open" that I found. Unfortunately they couldn't stop reading John McEnroe's "You Cannot be Serious" available at fine retailers everywhere," McEnroe added.

McEnroe also joked about Andre Agassi's admiration for Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg, saying that he doesn't want to see anything like that during the Laver Cup in Berlin. McEnroe ended his letter by sending his best wishes to his compatriot.

"Now, I do want to get here serious for a second. I've seen the picture of you sucking up to Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg. Now I know you were only eight at the time. I just do not want a repeat of that, okay?

"Of course I will be rooting for you and Team World to do even better. I look forward to seeing you in Berlin, to show you the ropes , and from San Francisco, buddy, it's all yours. May the balls and calls land in your favor. Go Team World," McEnroe said.

Before relinquishing captaincy to Andre Agassi, John McEnroe helped Team World to two Laver Cup titles

Andre Agassi and John McEnroe with Pete Sampras (first from right) and Ivan Lendl (first from left)

Before Andre Agassi replaced him, John McEnroe guided Team World to two titles at the Laver Cup.

The first of them came in 2022, when the tournament took place in London. Team World produced some impressive performances, that included Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe beating Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the latter's farewell match. They eventually went on to win 13-8 to clinch their first Laver Cup title.

Team World's second title came in 2023, when the tournament took place in Vancouver. Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe were brilliant as the team registered a 13-2 victory over Team Europe to defend their title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback