John McEnroe's actress daughter Emily all smiles as she makes surprise appearance on tennis court

John McEnroe's daughter, Emily, who is an actress by profession, stepped out for a doubles match on the tennis court. Emily played some tennis when she was a child at school.

On Friday, Emily dropped a black and white photo from her tennis match recently. She was in an all-white ensemble and had a smile on her face.

Emily McEnroe is the youngest child of John McEnroe and his first wife, actress Tatum O’Neal. Emily chose to follow the path of her mother, building a career in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in the 2022 sci-fi film Futra Days, acting alongside Rosanna Arquette and Tania Raymonde. She also appeared in the TV show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Emily has also done voice acting. She was Scarlett Johansson’s voice double in Ghost in the Shell (2017). Emily has also co-directed/co-wrote a short film, Hi Mom which won a Best Comedy Short award at the IFS Film Festival in 2023.

John McEnroe discouraged Emily and others from pursuing tennis

Emily McEnroe played tennis and also had potential. But after constant teasing from classmates in reference to his father, John McEnroe, who's a tennis legend, she dropped the idea of taking it up professionally, according to a report from Hello! Magazine.

The five-time Wimbledon champion once mentioned that he discouraged his children, including Emily, from pursuing tennis as a career.

“One of the reasons why I really pushed my kids away from tennis is ‘cause I didn’t want them to have to live up to sort of, ‘You gotta be better than John McEnroe,’ and in addition to the fact that it all be, ‘There’s McEnroe’s kid, how does he act?’ ” he told the In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast in May 2018. “I wanted to try to have the kids to have a fire in their belly for whatever they wanted."

John McEnroe became a father for the first time after he and Tatum O'Neal welcomed their first child, Kevin, in 1986. He has become a successful writer, having penned the 2015 novel Our Town.

John's second child, Sean, born in 1987, is a photographer. He had his first solo exhibition in 2016 and was also asked by nonprofit CITTA to capture the aftermath of the earthquake in Nepal in 2015.

