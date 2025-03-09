John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Timothy months after sister Anna's wedding

John McEnroe has plenty to celebrate as his daughter Emily McEnroe got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Timothy. He shared an adorable collection of pictures on social media. Emily’s engagement came months after McEnroe’s other daughter, Anna, tied the knot with her partner Brian Kerrigan.

Ad

Emily is John's third child from his first marriage with actress Tatum O’Neal. Emily followed in her mother’s footsteps as she works as an actor, singer and voice actor. She debuted on the big screen in the feature film Futra Days beside Rosanna Arquette and Tania Raymonde in 2024.

Based in New York City, Emily has also had numerous high-profile roles as a voice artist and was Scarlett Johansson's voice double for the sci-fi movie Ghost In The Shell in 2017.

Ad

Trending

Emily McEnroe shared the happy news of her engagement to her long-term partner, Timothy, with a wholesome photo dump on Instagram on Sunday, March 9. The series of pictures featured a snap with her father, John McEnroe, an adorable selfie with Timothy after the proposal, and a bunch of her showing off her ring.

Emily captioned the post:

forever & a day @timothyjmass 💒

Ad

Emily’s mother, Tatum O’Neal, was a famous actor and had the distinction of winning an Academy Award when she was just 10 years old. Despite her parents being massive personalities in their fields, Emily had clarified that her career was not due to nepotism and that she worked hard to get to where she is.

"Let's talk about the obvious. There's an issue with nepotism. Oh, everything was handed to you on a silver platter, on a gold platter. Oh! Well, so far, basically, no, it hasn't, okay? It's like I'm a famous person without the perks,” Emily McEnroe said.

Ad

Emily remains close to her father, former World No. 1 John McEnroe. The seven-time Grand Slam champion remains among the most successful American tennis players and has been married to singer-songwriter Patty Smith since 1997.

Emily McEnroe oozes class in stylish black dress at Elton John’s party

Tennis legend John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe. Source: Getty

Emily McEnroe showed off her stunning fashion sense at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party, which was held last week at West Hollywood Park.

Ad

Emily donned a stylish black dress and completed her outfit with a tiny black bag and red lipstick. She was treated to a fantastic performance from popular American singer and songwriter Chappell Roan and shared videos on her Instagram stories.

Emily's father, John McEnroe, had last captained two-time champs Team World at the Laver Cup. However, his team couldn't defend its title, and he announced his departure from the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback