Legendary tennis star John McEnroe’s daughter Emily McEnroe flaunted her elegant sense of style as she wore a lovely black dress for Elton John’s Oscar after-party. She was among the high-profile names present at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party, which was held at West Hollywood Park.

Emily, who is now based in New York City, is an actor, singer and voice actor. She debuted on the big screen beside Rosanna Arquette and Tania Raymonde in the feature film Futra Days in 2024. She has also made a name for herself with her voice acting skills as she was Scarlett Johansson's voice double for the 2017 sci-fi movie Ghost In The Shell.

Emily had a ball of a time at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party. She wore a stylish black dress, with a tiny black bag and red lipstick. She happily posed for pictures and even managed to snap one with Chappell Roan, a popular American singer and songwriter.

Roan performed some of her songs, as Emily McEnroe shared snippets on her Instagram stories:

Screengrab of Emily McEnroe's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @emily_mcenroe

Screengrab of Emily McEnroe's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @emily_mcenroe

Emily comes from a family of famous personalities. Her mother, Tatum O’Neal, is also a decorated actor. She won the prestigious Academy Award when she was just 10 and later began dating John McEnroe when she turned 21.

The duo tied the knot in 1986 and had three children - Emily, Kevin and Sean - before splitting ways in 1994.

Emily McEnroe hits out at 'nepotism' critics in amusing admission

Emily McEnroe with her mother Tatum O'Neal. Source: Getty

Emily McEnroe lashed out at critics and said she had no benefits because of her parents. Despite her father being one of the greatest tennis players of all time and her mother a popular actress, Emily clarified that nothing came easy to her and that she also had to work for her share of the pie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Emily had said:

"Let's talk about the obvious. There's an issue with nepotism. Oh, everything was handed to you on a silver platter, on a gold platter. Oh! Well, so far, basically, no, it hasn't, okay? It's like I'm a famous person without the perks.

"I'm like a famous person who can't get the dinner reservation. What the hell is that about? I just want to work. It's like, um, oh, that kid of so-and-so sucks. They're trying to do all this work and they're so lame. Oh, that kid of so-and-so doesn't work. What a lazy piece of s**t. Oh my lord. Yeah, I said it," she said.

John McEnroe, a former World No.1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion, remains one of the greatest American tennis players ever and has been married to singer-songwriter Patty Smith since 1997.

