John McEnroe's brother Patrick makes bold comment on Jannik Sinner doping ban

John Mcenroe's brother Patrick McEnroe has made a bold claim on Jannik Sinner's doping ban, stating that he shouldn't have been banned. The former tennis star famed for his book 'Tennis for Dummies' is the youngest of the McEnroes, after elder brothers John and Mark.

Patrick became the President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in May 2023 and has also served as the General Manager of the US Tennis Association Player Development from 2008 to 2014. On the playing side of things, he had a glorious doubles career with 16 titles and reached a career-high of three in the world rankings. Even though his singles career wasn't as illustrious, he managed to lead his country to a win in the 2007 Davis Cup.

He recently released the 2nd edition of the Tennis for Dummies book on 1st April, in which he updated the key changes that tennis underwent in the last two decades. In an interview with Tennis.com while discussing the book, he also shed light on Jannik Sinner's doping ban, denouncing the decision to ban him from the sport for three months.

"I don’t think he should have been suspended. They went through the process exactly as it was meant to go,” he said.

Patrick McEnroe further defended Jannik Sinner, addressing that he had followed all the necessary protocols.

Patrick McEnroe in defense of Jannik Sinner

Patrick McEnroe at the Laver Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

Patrick McEnroe vocally supported Jannik Sinner as he highlighted how the Italian had adopted all the measures that were advised to him and also taken the correct protocols demanded to be enforced by the governing bodies throughout the entire doping saga.

He further slammed the conversations that were going on about the Italian skewing the "system" during the interview with Tennis.com.

“I’m not saying it isn’t possible that players have figured out how to beat the system. But if you go by what we know, and what the proper protocols were, he was innocent. The argument that other players were treated badly, and therefore we should treat him badly, is absurd,” added Patrick McEnroe.

The 2025 Australian Open men's singles champion is currently serving the ban but will expectedly return on the court in the clay season itself. Even though there hasn't been any confirmation by his team regarding where he will be playing next, the fans are hopeful for his return before the French Open.

