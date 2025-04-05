Jannik Sinner addresses doping ban for the first time: "It was very difficult at times"

Jannik Sinner recently opened up about his devastating three-month doping suspension, admitting he struggled to find himself again following the ban. The whole controversy started at the Indian Wells Masters last year when the Italian tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol.

Though the Italian was initially allowed to continue to play after the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) came to the verdict that the Italian bore 'No fault or negligence'. However, WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) appealed to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) demanding Sinner face at least a one to two-year ban in September last year.

On February 15, 2025, WADA then released a statement stating that both parties had reached a settlement that the World No. 1 will face a three-month suspension, from February 9 to May 4. The silver lining for the Italian was that he would be back in time for his home tournament, the Rome Masters.

Jannik Sinner recently sat down for an interview with Sky Sports, where he opened up about how he dealt with the aftermath of his doping suspension, which he felt was 'unfair'.

"Accepting the suspension? I felt very comfortable. The decision to settle was very quick even though I didn't agree too much. In the end we chose the lesser evil even though it was unfair but there could have been a greater injustice so that's how it was," Sinner said.

"I was very fragile after what occurred, because many things happened including reactions from me that I did not expect. But in life you learn, year after year I know myself better, it was really difficult at times but the people close to me gave me the strength to understand and move on," he added.

He admitted it would be difficult for him to play upon his return.

"It won't be easy because there will be so much attention" - Jannik Sinner opens up about his return to tennis in Rome

Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

Continuing his thoughts, Jannik Sinner admitted he needed some time to 'digest' the events that had transpired, and though he was excited for his homecoming in Rome, the Italian was aware that it won't be an easy job.

"After the decision it took me a while to find myself again. Also because things happened outside this topic that were not easy. I still have to “digest” a little but I am looking forward to returning Rome. But it won't be easy because there will be so much attention," he said.

Despite his suspension, Jannik Sinner is comfortably leading the rest of the pack at the summit of tennis. The Italian currently possesses 10,330 points while the World No. 2, Alexander Zverev, has 7,645 and World No. 3, Carlos Alcaraz, has 6,720.

Interestingly, the 23-year-old, who competed in only one tournament this year, the Australian Open, which he won as well, is leading the ATP year-end Final race with 2000 points ahead of Alexander Zverev, who has 1675 points.

