John McEnroe's daughter Emily drops 1-word reaction to mother Tatum O'Neal gracing cover of Variety magazine

John McEnroe's daughter Emily showed love to her mother Tatum O'Neal as she graced the cover of Variety magazine. The youngest Academy Award-winning actress spoke about her struggles with addictions and ailments that led her to lose the custody of her three children for a while.

O'Neal started dating McEnroe when she was just 21 and then they married each other in the year 1986. After that, the couple had three children- Emily, Kevin, and Sean and led a married life for eight years before parting ways in 1994 owing to their differences.

She however maintains a very healthy relationship with their kids and is often seen hanging out with them. Their daughter Emily took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the stunning cover that O'Neal was featured on.

"Mom 🥹"- she wrote.

Screenshot via @emily_mcenroe on Instagram

The couple did not have an amicable split, the results of which spilled over till the next decade when they accused each other of steroid use. However, the duo seems to have put all these behind them and moved on with their lives.

John gave a fresh start to his life in 1997 after marrying for a second time.

John McEnroe's married life with wife Patty Smyth

John McEnroe with wife Patty Smyth at the SNL50 - Source: Getty

John McEnroe tied the knot with singer-songwriter Patty Smyth in 1997 and have two daughters Anna and Ava. They have been happily married for almost three decades and are often seen hand in hand at many events.

The seven-time Grand Slam title winner too gushes about his wife and expresses his happiness for taking a second chance in love with Smyth. He appeared on the Served Podcast hosted by another former American tennis player Andy Roddick and spoke about how she had played a key role in his life.

"I got lucky that I got a second chance with Patty, my second wife. She was like 'If you're going to do this, you need to do this right. I was playing some events and I was not in great shape and I was losing because of that. She was like you gotta get in shape and you gotta do this, in essence go back to your roots," he said [45:51 onwards]

He also shared a hilarious anecdote of them (Mcenroe and Smyth) thinking of starting a band and how they both look for ways to contribute to the sport of tennis.

