"This is ridiculous, absurd and very sad" - When John McEnroe brutally rejected ex-wife Tatum O'Neal's steroid accusations on him

John McEnroe hit back at his ex-wife Tatum O'Neal after she accused him of using steroids during his ATP career. He called the allegations "ridiculous" and said he was very "sad" to hear them.

McEnroe and O'Neal married in 1986 but separated in 1994 after eight years together. Their divorce attracted major media attention, with both accusing each other of drug use.

Things turned especially ugly in 2002 when O'Neal accused McEnroe of using steroids, as well as Cocaine and Marijuana, during his late 1980s tennis comeback and after their son Sean's birth. She alleged that the steroids fueled aggression and violent behavior, ultimately straining their marriage.

The Oscar-winning actress told the ABC network:

"He used steroids when he was coming back after Sean was born. I made him stop because he was becoming violent.”

Tatum O'Neal made her comments during Wimbledon while McEnroe was busy with his commentary duties for BBC and NBC. Despite his packed schedule, the seven-time Grand Slam champion responded, saying he couldn’t stop his ex-wife from speaking but was disappointed by the attention she was receiving.

“This is ridiculous, absurd and very sad,” McEnroe said (via The Guardian). “I feel very sorry for my kids. Every time she [O'Neal] raises an issue I will be forced to answer another thing. I cannot stop my ex-wife from saying things. It's disappointing but this forum has been given to her.”

John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal have moved on from each other since then

John McEnroe pictured with his current wife Patty Smyth | Image Source: Getty

It has been a long time since John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal went their separate ways, and both have moved on. The former is happily married to Patty Smyth, while the latter, though currently single, has had her share of relationships.

McEnroe married singer-songwriter Smyth in 1997, and the couple has been going strong ever since. They share two daughters, Anna and Eva, with the tennis legend often crediting his wife for turning his life around.

"I got lucky that I got a second chance with Patty, my second wife. She was like 'If you're going to do this, you need to do this right. I was playing some events and I was not in great shape and I was losing because of that. She was like you gotta get in shape and you gotta do this, in essence go back to your roots," the 65-year-old told Andy Roddick during an episode of Served with Andy Roddick podcast in December 2024.

O'Neal shares three children with McEnroe—two sons, Kevin and Sean, and a daughter, Emily. She has a strong bond with all of them and is often seen spending quality time with Emily.

