John McEnroe's ex-wife Tatum O'Neal and daughter Emily show their love for each other after spending time together

John McEnroe's daughter Emile McEnroe spent some time with her mother, Tatum O'Neal, and the duo posed for a picture together.

McEnroe married his first wife, Hollywood actress Tatum O'Neal in 1986 and got divorced in 1994. They have three children together Sean, Kevin, and Emily.

Recently the mother-daughter duo spent some time together and posted a picture from their meeting.

"My daughter and me together 🥹🩷," Tatum O'Neal wrote along with a picture of the duo.

Emily showered love on her mother by sharing the picture on her Instagram story along with heart emojis:

Source- Emily McEnroe's Instagram handle

John McEnroe's ex-wife and daughter all had a fun car ride and enjoyed the songs while driving.

Source- Emily McEnroe's Instagram handle

Emily McEnroe has been taking strides in her career as she recently made an appearance on the TV sitcom 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'. She expressed gratitude for making an appearance on 'all-time shows', starring the late Richard Lews and Larry David.

She made her debut in 2022 in the film Futura Days. Apart from being an actor, she is also a voice artist, lending her voice to Scarlett Johansson's character in Ghost In The Shell. She was also a part of the short film Hi, Mom.

John McEnroe discusses his relationship with ex-wife Tatum O'Neal

John McEnroe at the Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers game

John McEnroe, in an interview with The Week in 2022, expanded on the nature of his relationship with ex-wife Tatum O'Neal. The American said that they had a difficult time communicating with each other.

"We have a difficult time communicating. I’m not gonna sit here and pretend it’s great. When I hear people say, ‘We’re divorced and I got remarried and my ex- comes on trips with us and it’s great,’ I’m, like, ‘How’s that even possible?’”

McEnroe added that he was grateful to be given a second chance at love as he got married to Patty Smyth.

“I was 35, I’d just gone through this horrific divorce, I don’t want any relationships. And then all of a sudden I’m with Patty and I’m, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m getting a second chance. Do not blow this. Don’t be an immature idiot,’" he said.

John McEnroe is a seven-time Grand Sam champion, including three Wimbledon and four US Open titles.