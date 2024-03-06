"A dream come true": John McEnroe’s daughter Emily pens heartfelt message after working with Larry David & late Richard Lewis on Curb Your Enthusiasm

John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe expressed her gratitude for sharing screen space with Larry David & late Richard Lewis on the TV sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Emily is the youngest child of McEnroe and his first wife Tatum O'Neal. She is an actor, voice artist, and singer by profession and made her acting debut with the 2022 film Futra Days. She also lent her voice to Scarlett Johansson's character in Ghost In The Shell.

Recently, Emily appeared in an episode titled Fish Stuck on Curb Your Enthusiasm. In an Instagram post, Emily expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to share the screen with Larry David & late Richard Lewis.

She complimented David and Lewis for their commendable work and also thanked Lewis for his constant encouragement. She said it was a dream to be on "one of the all-time shows."

"A dream come true to have been part of one of the all time shows amongst a couple comedy heroes. It was a master class watching Larry and Richard improv with such hilarity and ease. In between takes, Richard held two thumbs up to his face smiling with such encouragement. He couldn’t have been kinder. The gratitude is huge!" Emily McEnroe wrote on her Instagram.

Emily also reposted her friends' Instagram stories, in which she can be seen sharing the screen with David and Lewis. In one of the stories she wrote:

"Just with a couple of legends"

Source- Emily McEnroe's Instagram handle

By appearing on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Emily followed her father's footsteps as John McEnroe appeared on the show in 2007 in episode five of the sixth season titled The Freak Book.

John McEnroe appeared in the Pickleball Slam 2

John McEnroe pictured at the 2023 Laver Cup

John McEnroe recently featured in the Pickleball Slam 2. In the first match, McEnroe partnered with James Blake and they lost the match against Andre Agassi and Jack Sock.

Next, the American paired up with Maria Sharapova but ended up losing to Agassi and Steffi Graf once again.

Post this, McEnroe joked about his failing pickleball career and said no one would ask him to play after watching him lose all the matches.

"I don't think that the pickleball thing's going to happen. I may be retiring but that's also because no one's going to ask me to play anything after watching this," McEnroe said.