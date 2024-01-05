Watch: John McEnroe's daughter Emily shares glimpses of their duets, the former No. 1 complements her with his guitar skills

John McEnroe's daughter Emily McEnroe recently posted snippets of her singing sessions, which also featured her father as he showed off his guitar skills.

Emily McEnroe is the youngest child of McEnroe whom he had with his first wife and Hollywood actress Tatum O'Neal. Emily made her acting debut in 2022 with a film called Futura Days. She also gave voice to Scarlett Johansson's character in Ghost In The Shell.

Emily recently uploaded many videos on Instagram featuring her singing sessions from the year 2023. Some of the videos even featured her dad John McEnroe.

In some videos, the father-daughter duo can be seen jamming together while some videos show her performing live. She titled the post "2023 jams."

This is not the first time that Emily and McEnroe were seen performing together. They performed together at the Indian Wells 2023.

Emily shares her love for music with her father, as the former World No. 1 once formed a band named "The Johnny Smyth Band". They wrote some songs and performed small gigs. However, the American quit the band in 1997 just before the release of their first album, and the album was never released to the public.

Later, when McEnroe was questioned in an interview with GQ magazine about his music career, the former No. 1 mentioned that the album was not "good enough" to be released.

John McEnroe's career highlights

John McEnroe pictured at the Laver Cup 2023

John McEnroe had a very successful career, winning seven Grand Slams in singles, nine Grand Slams in doubles and one in mixed doubles. He also attained the World No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles, winning 77 singles and 78 doubles titles in total.

His 1984 season record of just three losses and 82 wins remains the best win rate in a single season in the Open Era with a 96.5 percent win rate. McEnroe is the only male player to hold the World No. 1 ranking in singles and doubles simultaneously. The American spent 170 weeks as the World No. 1 in singles, first reaching the spot in 1980.

McEnroe won the ATP Tour Finals three times in singles and seven times in doubles. The American also won the World Championship Tennis Finals five times. He also has to his name five Davis Cup titles, later becoming the captain of Team USA.