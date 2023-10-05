WATCH: John McEnroe takes part in hitting session with Novak Djokovic, stuns Serb during rally

John McEnroe showcased his enduring skills in a hitting session with Novak Djokovic, surprising the Serb with his prowess in a clip from McEnroe’s Places, a tennis-centric series on ESPN+.

Inspired by Peyton's Places, a football-themed documentary series, McEnroe's Places explores the global appeal of tennis, aiming to broaden the sport's audience.

Djokovic featured in two episodes of the American's series, titled 'Djoker's Wild,' divided into two parts. In the second installment, McEnroe and the Serb shared the court and engaged in an entertaining hitting session.

Although the American was outplayed in the first rally, he made a remarkable comeback by striking a powerful second serve ace that left Djokovic visibly shocked. The Serb exclaimed in surprise and placed his hands on his head in astonishment.

McEnroe humorously thanked the 24-time Grand Slam champion for leaning in the opposite direction.

"Thank you for leaning that way," McEnroe said.

"I was, I was covering that way," Djokovic responded.

The duo then engaged in another riveting rally, culminating in the American firing off an impressive winner, which garnered praise from the World No. 1.

"Oh my gosh. That's too good," he said.

McEnroe held up his arms and rejoiced in the applause from the audience before signing off.

"The way Novak Djokovic looks, he can do it 3-4 more years" - John McEnroe

The Serb and John McEnroe

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a highly successful North American swing this season, kicking things off by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling clash in the Cincinnati Open final to secure his record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title.

Subsequently, he defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the US Open final to clinch his record 24th Grand Slam title.

Following his win in the Cincinnati Open final, John McEnroe showered praise on the Serb for emerging as the victor after three grueling sets against Alcaraz.

"He looked amazing (in the Cincinnati final). It was extremely hot and was struggling with the heat. He somehow found a way. It's unbelievable that he is so good at this age," McEnroe told Eurosport.

The American lauded the 24-time Grand Slam champion for his longevity, highlighting the 36-year-old's remarkable physical condition despite his age. The former World No. 1 also expressed confidence in the Serb's ability to dominate the sport for 3-4 more years, given his "unprecedented" fitness level.

"The way he looks, it looks like he can do it 3-4 more years, the way he is going. It's hard to believe that anyone can do it as well as he is doing even at this age. It's unprecedented," he added.

