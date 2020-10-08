With US Open champion Dominic Thiem out of the French Open, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic remain on course to clash in the final at Roland Garros. The pair are through to the semi-finals in Paris, where Nadal will take on Diego Schwartzman while Novak Djokovic will face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

If the two do reach the Roland Garros final, it is sure to be a historic occasion. Rafael Nadal will be aiming to win his 20th Grand Slam title and tie Roger Federer for the most number of majors in men's tennis history, while Novak Djokovic will be hoping to win an 18th major singles title and close the gap on Nadal and Federer.

Nadal has been slightly more impressive in the tournament so far, having reached the semi-finals without dropping a set.

On the other hand, Djokovic dropped his first set of the tournament during his quarter-final clash against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday, where he needed a medical time out after seeming to have trouble with his arm and neck.

John McEnroe says conditions will favor Novak Djokovic if he meets Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros final

American tennis legend John McEnroe noted that the cold conditions did seem to affect Novak Djokovic on Wednesday, but added that the Serb has also put a lot of pressure on himself to catch his rivals in the race for most Slams, which showed.

"Obviously he was thinking a little bit about the US Open to me because his opponent was the same guy when he got defaulted, that was a little bit in his head," McEnroe said.

"We've talked throughout the tournament about how cold it is there, so that's an issue. You could see that it appeared to be bothering him, the arm, his neck. The other part of it is the pressure. He's trying to catch Rafa and Roger so he's obviously put a lot of pressure on himself. To me, the outcome was never in doubt unless he literally stopped playing," he added.

McEnroe also said that while Novak Djokovic has been known to take medical time outs before, it may have been required on Wednesday due to the cold conditions in Paris. The 61-year-old was glad to see Djokovic overcome these issues.

Novak Djokovic receives medical treatment as he sits down in between games during his quarterfinal match against Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2020 French Open

"We've seen these shenanigans a bit before from Novak Djokovic, there was a period of time for a year and a half or two years where he sort of went off the rails and had issues mentally and physically. But now when I see it, I think he can overcome it like he did today," McEnroe said.

"These conditions are rough and they're playing best of five sets. You're going to have aches and pains. There's no two ways about it, there's no way you can say that isn't going to happen. More importantly to me is not that he had a stiff neck but that he got through it, he's going for a Slam and if he goes and plays Rafa in the final, which is what most people think will happen, these conditions are absolutely perfect for him to play Rafa," McEnroe added.

The semi-finals of the French Open are scheduled to take place on Friday.