World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is through to the semifinals of the French Open after a four-set win over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday. But Djokovic gave a scare to his fans early on as he seemed to be struggling with some issues related to his neck and shoulder.

Novak Djokovic had his neck taped as he walked on to the court for the match, and after losing the first set he called for the trainer who was seen massaging his arm.

Novak Djokovic arrived on Chatrier with a large patch of tape on his neck.



He then clutched his left arm during the first changeover before trying to loosen it out two games later.



Pablo Carreno Busta is up a break, 4-3.



Passport to #RolandGarros: https://t.co/lDUPnhnaMe pic.twitter.com/3sOD0tXdIN — TENNIS (@Tennis) October 7, 2020

After looking physically deflated during the first set, the Serb managed to recover his form and energy. He went on to win the next three matches rather comfortably to seal his spot in the last four.

Novak Djokovic plays a forehand during his match against Pablo Carreno Busta t the 2020 French Open

Speaking later about the match, Novak Djokovic revealed he had some issues during the warm-up. However, he refrained from elaborating more since he was still in the tournament.

“I had some neck issues and some shoulders issues, I don’t want to reveal too much as I am still in the tournament,” Djokovic told the press after his match. “Pain faded away as the match went on and I warmed up.

"I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining and obviously he was a better player for a set and a half. I was hitting myself, which I don’t recommend. I definitely didn’t feel great on the court for an hour, hour and a half. I definitely didn’t feel great coming into the court today. A few things happened in the warmup," he added.

"But, you know, I don’t want to take away anything from his good performance. Especially for a set and a half he was the better player, dictating the play. I was very neutral. I didn’t have much of energy really happening in my legs or movement or game itself. It took me about a set and a half to get comfortable and start really playing the way I should," Djokovic went on.

However, his opponent Pablo Carreno Busta had a different take on the whole issue. According to the Spaniard, Djokovic called for the trainer just because he was in a bad position in the match early on.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic asking for the physio didn't surprise me: Pablo Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta won the first set against Novak Djokovic on Wednesday

Incidentally, Carreno Busta was also the player on the opposite side of the net when Novak Djokovic was defaulted for accidentally hitting a linesperson at the US Open last month. The Spaniard said in his press conference on Wednesday that he wasn't surprised by Djokovic calling for the trainer, adding that the Serbian champion has a history of doing the same.

Novak Djokovic lost his first set of the tournament, but comes back to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in 3h10 and reach a 10th semifinal at #RolandGarros.



He will face #6 Tsitsipas on friday, his first top 10 opponent post-pandemic break.



[getty] pic.twitter.com/PiW6MX7Av9 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 7, 2020

Advertisement

“He didn’t surprise me [that he asked for a physio],” Carreno Busta told the press. "It’s a good thing. It’s a sign that he is losing and that I was playing well, because he always does that. It’s something that he has been doing for years. When he is down, he asks for the trainer.”

Those are strong words from Carreno Busta, and it seems like he is suggesting that Novak Djokovic was faking his injury. However, footage from the Serb's practice session earlier in the day showed that he was in discomfort even at that time, so it is possible that the Spaniard's comments are misinformed.

Novak Djokovic will meet Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday for a place in the Roland Garros final. Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will meet in the second semifinal.