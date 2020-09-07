Was Novak Djokovic's US Open default justified? A look at what the rule-book says

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the 2020 US Open in bizarre circumstances, after he hit a lineswoman during his fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. The decision by the officials to disqualify Djokovic, despite the fact that him striking the lineswoman was accidental, has caused a lot of controversy.

After failing to convert three set points on Carreno Busta's serve at 4-5, Djokovic tweaked his shoulder and was broken in the next game. Bigger trouble would ensue after the game concluded though, as the Serb swatted a ball towards the wall in anger.

Unfortunately, that ball clocked the line judge in the face and caused her visible distress, ultimately leading to a disqualification.

BREAKING: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been DEFAULTED from the #USOpen, during the first set of his match against Pablo Carreno Busta, after a ball he hit toward the baseline struck a linesperson. pic.twitter.com/E8JnOJ3kgK — TENNIS (@Tennis) September 6, 2020

While Novak Djokovic did hurt the lineswoman, it was clear that he didn't intend to. That has made many wonder why he was slapped with as big a penalty as he was.

In particular, it is being questioned why the referees didn't use their discretionary powers while deciding whether the World No. 1 would be defaulted. But a closer look into the Grand Slam rule-book suggests that Novak Djokovic was rightly defaulted as per the letter of the law.

The referees deemed Novak Djokovic's act to be 'aggravated behavior'

Novak Djokovic leaves the court after being defaulted

The rule-book states:

"Players at all times should conduct themselves in a sportsmanlike manner and give regard to the authority of all officials."

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic was in clear violation of this very section of the rule, and on another day could have been penalized with the 'Point Penalty Schedule', i.e docked a point.

However, the Unsportsmanlike Conduct section also has a clause for 'aggravated behavior'. If the officials deem a player to be guilty of the 'major offense of aggravated behavior', they are free to impose additional penalties - including a straight default from the match.

According to the Grand Slam Rulebook, it was indeed up to the officials on court.



They chose not to apply the Point Penalty Schedule, meaning they deemed it a Major Offence of 'Aggravated Behaviour.'



Therefore, default#usopen pic.twitter.com/7kiCtLFFPN — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) September 6, 2020

The referee in Novak Djokovic's case seemed convinced that the Serb's action of hitting the lineswoman did indeed constitute 'aggravated behavior'. The referee even consulted with the USTA officials, and drove the final nail into the coffin by announcing Djokovic's disqualification.

The 33-year-old even tried appealing against the decision on the court, doing his best to convince the referee that he didn't intend to hurt the lineswoman. But the referee was unmoved, and Djokovic was dumped out of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic's intent was not relevant to the case

World No.1 Novak Djokovic was not given any mercy

Novak Djokovic was treading on thin ice already, given that he had violently swatted a ball sideways in the previous game after squandering three set points. The fans as well as the officials were aware of the frustration within the World No. 1, and his subsequent act only compounded the issue.

Live broadcast showed in vivid detail the impact of the incident right after Novak Djokovic hit the lineswoman in the throat. But while Djokovic was incessantly apologetic, and it was clear that he didn't mean to hurt her, his intent wasn't actually relevant to the quantum of penalty.

Broadcast rightfully not showing the impact, but here's the aftermath. Very unluckily for both parties, seems to hit the linesperson right in the throat as they're heard struggling to breathe. Novak incredibly apologetic



Linesperson ok now apparently@primevideosport #USOpen pic.twitter.com/6Urk8xyYVQ — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) September 6, 2020

The "defaults" section of the rulebook gives the match referee the power to declare a disqualification for 'recklessly' hitting a ball. And it was clear from the footage available that Djokovic was indeed reckless in his actions.

Wow. Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from the #USOpen after striking a lineswoman with a ball.



pic.twitter.com/t1zX6lEFxK — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) September 6, 2020

The US Open later confirmed that the default was due to Djokovic's action of hitting the ball with 'negligent disregard of the consequences'. They issued the following tweet in the aftermath of the incident, clarifying the position of the match officials:

USTA statement on default of Novak Djokovic: pic.twitter.com/dqlt0mokg9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2020

There were others on Twitter too who pointed out that the result is the only relevant matter in such cases, rather than the intent.

Intent plays no role here. Only result. And the result is that someone was harmed on court.



Again, that’s the rule. That’s not an interpretation. See previous tweets #usopen — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) September 6, 2020

Going by the rules and their customary interpretation, it seems pretty clear that there was no way Novak Djokovic could've avoided a disqualification. In fact, he is not the first player to be defaulted in this manner; the likes of Tim Henman, David Nalbandian and Denis Shapovalov have faced a similar fate in the past, even though they didn't intend to hurt anyone either.

There could be other subjective interpretations of how the situation might have played out if Novak Djokovic had been shown a little leniency. But the referee didn't show leniency, and only saw the end result: that the lineswoman was hurt by the Serb.

At the end of the day, the referee was well within his rights to default Novak Djokovic. And that's exactly what he did.