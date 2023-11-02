John McEnroe recently disclosed that not enrolling in a tennis academy in his youth, such as the training camps established by the late coach Nick Bollettieri, played an instrumental role in his commitment to the sport.

Renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to coaching, Bollettieri pioneered the concept of a tennis boarding school. In 1978, he founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, which was acquired in 1987 and became the IMG Academy. The preparatory school offers year-round tennis camps for aspiring tennis talents, attracting numerous promising players.

During a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, John McEnroe reflected on his high school experience and the value of participating in other sports. The 64-year-old stated that had he exclusively attended a tennis-focused training camp like Bollettieri's academy, he would have abandoned the sport in his teenage years.

"I grew up in Queens. The best thing that ever happened to me was not going to a Bollettieri-style camp. I would’ve quit the game at 16 or 17. I love to play other sports. All studies show, both physically and mentally, it’s healthier for kids to play other sports. This idea that you’ve got to go all in in soccer or basketball is a bunch of, can you say bullsh*t on this, it’s total BS," he said (13:40).

The former World No. 1 highlighted his distinct approach to the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, emphasizing his encouragement for players to explore various sports before enrolling.

"The truth is, what I base my beliefs on and what this academy is all about, that you should play other sports and you should come to this a little later. Tennis players are peaking later than they ever did," John McEnroe said.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also stressed the merits of a collegiate tennis experience as vital preparation for the professional tour.

"I think college is an experience that not only do you get to play as a team potentially if you’re in a sport but you get to grow up a little bit and also have some fun before you work your way into a profession and you’ll be more prepared to handle it. So I completely disagree with what they do most often," he added.

John McEnroe: "Not everyone’s Carlos Alcaraz, he’s one in a billion"

John McEnroe

John McEnroe touched upon the challenges associated with managing pressure and extensive travel when embarking on a professional tennis career at a young age.

The 64-year-old asserted that while some young players do achieve success, there are countless others who do not. He described Carlos Alcaraz's meteoric rise as an exception not the rule, labeling the Spaniard a "freak."

"For every person you hear that succeeds, there’s a million that don’t. Not everyone’s Carlos Alcaraz, he’s one in a billion. He’s just a freak. He’s an incredible player player but most kids have no business doing that," McEnroe said.