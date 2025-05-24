John McEnroe throws shade at Christopher Eubanks with blunt take on American ATP pro's tennis future

John McEnroe did not mince words when it came to making a prediction about American ATP player Christopher Eubanks' tennis future. McEnroe's remarks follow on the heels of Eubanks failing to book a place in the main draw of the 2025 French Open after suffering a 7-6(4), 6-3 loss to Jurij Rodionov in the first round of qualifiers.

McEnroe recently joined Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and other members of the basketball community on Inside the NBA, where he previewed the claycourt Major. While there, the former World No. 1 also gave his opinion on which American men's player had the best shot at ending their 22-year drought for a Grand Slam champion.

John McEnroe gave the nod to Ben Shelton as a future Major champion, while also sharing his thoughts on Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Taylor Fritz's potential. Ernie Johnson Jr. then prompted McEnroe to provide his take on Christopher Eubanks since he didn't mention the 29-year-old.

"How about Chris Eubanks?" Johnson Jr. asked.

In response, McEnroe seemingly threw shade at Eubanks by bluntly asserting that the World No. 105's future lay in being a great commentator. Nevertheless, the seven-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged Eubanks' run to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships while describing his compatriot as a "journeyman."

"Chris Eubanks is going to be a great commentator. You know, he had a moment. He got to the quarters. He was a, what you would call in sports vernacular or vocabulary, a journeyman. But he made a run," McEnroe said.

Despite still competing on tour, Christopher Eubanks has taken up a commentary role and is even set to join the French Open coverage alongside John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Venus Williams, and Sloane Stephens.

John McEnroe backs Ben Shelton to win a Grand Slam title: "I like his story"

Ben Shelton and John McEnroe - Source: Getty

While John McEnroe took a sly dig at Christopher Eubanks' tennis future, he did back Ben Shelton to win a Grand Slam title. The former World No. 1 expressed his appreciation for Shelton's journey to becoming a professional tennis player and said that the 22-year-old had shown promising signs of improvement.

"Ben Shelton, to me. I like his story because he played football as a kid, he went to college for a couple of years, won as a sophomore. So, he's maturing in a nice way, improving," John McEnroe said.

Shelton will be in action at the 2025 French Open, entering the draw as the 13th seed. The American will lock horns with Lorenzo Sonego in his opening match, followed by a second-round clash with Hugo Gaston or Ugo Blanchet.

Ben Shelton achieved his best result at the claycourt Major last year, reaching the third round before suffering a 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

