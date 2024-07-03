"Joke scheduling";"Ons Jabeur better take this personally" - Fans question Tunisian's Wimbledon 1R clash being moved to Court 14 instead of No. 1

Several fans questioned the scheduling after Ons Jabeur's first match at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships was shifted to court 14 instead of the center court. The match was initially scheduled to take place on the No. 2 court. However, due to rain interruptions on Tuesday, it was moved to Court 14, despite the center court (No.1) being available.

The Tunisian made an impressive start to her 2024 Wimbledon campaign, defeating Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-1. Following her triumph, journalist Jose Morgado pointed out the scheduling on X (formerly Twitter):

"Wow. Jabeur, runner up in the last two years at #Wimbledon, just got moved to play her first round match vs. Uchijima on court... 14," Morgado wrote.

As the tenth seed and a finalist in the last two editions, the fans on X felt Jabeur deserved to play her opening match against Moyuka Uchijima on the main court. One fan expressed frustration over the scheduling, criticizing the decision as a "joke".

"Why didn’t they play it on No.1 Court? It was free. Joke scheduling," they wrote

"Would love to hear the justification for not playing on court 1 this evening," another fan wrote.

"Why didn't they move it into court 1 like not even one match has been moved to court 1," a fan questioned.

One fan suggested the 29-year-old take the situation personally and use it as motivation to win the tournament.

"Onsie!! You better take this personally, babe and win it all," they commented.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis fans:

"They are trying to keep court 1 as fresh as possible, for week 2," a fan commented.

"Wimbledon scheduling being one big joke!" another said.

Jabeur finished as the runner-up in the previous two editions of Wimbledon, losing to Elena Rybakina in 2022 and Marketa Vondrousova in 2023, respectively.

"I can see myself winning this beautiful tournament hopefully” - Ons Jabeur said before starting her Wimbledon 2024 campaign

Rothesay Open Nottingham - Day One

Ons Jabeur is hopeful of winning the grasscourt Major this year. Speaking in the pre-tournament press conference, the Tunisian expressed her dream of reaching the final for the third consecutive year. She conveyed confidence in her abilities to clinch the first Major of her career.

“If I make it a third year in a row to the final, that would be like a dream. I know I have a big capacity of doing it, I’ve been working on myself a lot. I can see myself winning this beautiful tournament hopefully,” Jabeur said [at 5:34].

The 29-year-old will take on Robin Montgomery of the USA in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon. The American convincingly defeated Olivia Gadecki in straight sets to advance further.

