Juan Martin del Potro was "swindled" out of $30 million by his own father: Report

According to a report in Cronica, Juan Martin del Potro had around $30 million of his savings stolen from him by his own father while the latter was in charge of his son's finances.

Juan Martin del Potro's father, Daniel, served as the Argentine's manager for a large part of his career, taking care of his investments and accounts. He passed away in January 2021.

During a recent panel discussion on America TV, journalists Luis Ventura and Karina Mazzocco discussed del Potro's financial situation. Mazzocco claimed that del Potro would not have more than "three million dollars" left in his bank account, and alleged that his father, Daniel, "swindled" his own son.

The report also stated that Daniel lost most of the money on bad investments.

"In the bank he should not have more than 3 million dollars. It's a lot of money, of course, but he thought he never had to work again in his life when he realized this disaster...Del Potro's father, a veterinarian by profession, swindled his own son. Juan found himself with the worst scenario when he got into the numbers," said Mazzocco.

Juan Martin del Potro at the Mutua Madrid Open 2018

Luis Ventura, meanwhile, claimed that del Potro's father used to "investigate" his son's ex-girlfriend, Sofia Jimenez, perceiving her as a financial threat who could "steal" from the former US Open champion.

"Jujuy (Sofia Jimenez) without going any further, was investigated by the father because in a moment she became an enemy, in the sense of 'she is the one who comes to steal her fortune," mentioned Ventura.

Juan Martin del Potro set to return in February

Juan Martin del Potro fractured his kneecap at the Queen's Club Championships in 2019 and hasn't featured on the ATP tour since. Having been sidelined for more than two and a half years, his ranking has dropped to 756.

However, the former US Open champion is expected to make a comeback at the Buenos Aires Open in February. The Argentine could also compete at an ATP 500 tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which takes place right after the Buenos Aires Open.

The Argentine last won a title in 2018.

