"It will be the Federer-Nadal of the next few years" - Juan Martin del Potro on Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry after their 2022 US Open QF

In a match that started on Wednesday night and ended on Thursday morning, Carlos Alcaraz scored one of the biggest wins of his career so far. As he and Jannik Sinner fought for their first Grand Slam semifinal spot, the Spaniard edged ahead 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in the 2022 US Open quarterfinal.

The five-hour-15-minute match at Arthur Ashe Stadium became the second-longest at Flushing Meadows after the semifinal between Sweden's Stefan Edberg and American Michael Chang in 1992, which lasted five hours and 26 minutes.

The quality of Wednesday's match was so high that it made 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro feel like returning to the tour. Del Potro, who will be a commentator for ESPN for the rest of the tournament, not only expressed his desire to play again but compared Alcaraz and Sinner's rivalry to that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I still feel like a player, I don't think like a former tennis player," del Potro said. "I come and say, 'I'm going to have a good time, I'm going to see friends, I'm going to see new generations.' But when I see them play, I say: 'I have to be there playing.' I still feel that. I have a weird combination of feelings. I am fascinated with the level of tennis of these children. It will be the Federer-Nadal of the next few years.”

Federer and Nadal played against each other for the first time in 2004 and their most recent match came at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Two of the greatest ever players have locked horns a total of 40 times and produced some of the most thrilling matches in tennis. Nadal leads the head-to-head 24-16.

Del Potro further praised 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is through to his first Major semifinal and will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday. The Argentine stated that although Alcaraz was the youngest among the current players, he was the most professional.

“Of this generation he is the youngest of all, but also the most professional, the most educated on the track, the most respectful. His work team helps him a lot in that," he added.

"The energy I receive in this court at 3 am was unbelievable" - Carlos Alcaraz

By defeating Jannik Sinner on Wednesday, Carlos Alcaraz also qualified for the year-end Nitto ATP Finals, to be held in Turin from November 13-20. After winning the match, during which he saved a match point in the fourth set, Alcaraz had a few words for the spectacular crowd in New York.

I feel great to be in my first semifinal in a Grand Slam," Carlos Alcaraz said. "I feel better reaching semifinal here in US Open. This tournament is amazing. The crowd is amazing, I would say the best in the world. I mean, the energy I receive in this court at 3 am, it was unbelievable. I mean, probably in other tournaments, other places, everybody went to their house to rest. But they keep in the court, supporting me. It was unbelievable."

