Juan Martin del Potro to decide on playing the 2023 US Open

Juan Martin del Potro has given yet another hint that he might return to action next year, especially after Argentina's majestic FIFA World Cup triumph.

Like the rest of the country, the 34-year-old is over the moon after his home team defeated defending champions France in what was one of the most dramatic football matches and became the World Champions for the third time. Millions of people were still on the streets to welcome their heroes back to Argentina as captain Lionel Messi stepped out of the airplane with the only trophy that was so far missing from his cabinet.

When Argentina beat the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals last week, a fan asked del Potro if he would consider returning to the tennis court and playing at the 2023 US Open in case his team won the football World Cup. The tennis player, who has been struggling with injuries for a few years, stated that he will do his best, giving a glimmer of hope to his fans.

The ATP's official Twitter account remembered and sought an answer from the Argentine tennis player a couple of days after the FIFA World Cup final. del Potro, who downed Roger Federer at the 2009 US Open for his only Grand Slam title, told the ATP that he will decide and give his final answer in a few days.

"I’ll update you in a few days," del Potro tweeted.

Having had multiple knee surgeries and gone through a lot of pain, the former World No. 3 played his only match of the season at the Argentina Open, where he lost to Federico Delbonis. In a press conference in September, he revealed how difficult it was for him to live with the pain in his knees.

"I can’t psychologically accept a life without tennis. I was No. 3 in the world until suddenly, I broke my knees, and here I am, with nothing," he said.

"The photo that everyone needed to see" - Juan Martin del Potro on Argentina's World Cup win

Juan Martin del Potro's only Grand Slam win came at the US Open in 2009.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina lifted the trophy for the first time since 1986. They beat France in a thriller that was decided by penalties, which went Argentina's way 4-2. Juan Martin del Potro led the way in congratulating the team and tried to express his jubilation on social media. He thanked the team and stated that it was something that everyone wanted to happen.

"Congratulations Leo! Congratulations Selections! Thank you for this great joy you gave us! The photo that everyone needed to see," Juan Martin del Potro tweeted.

