Juan Martin Del Potro's mother will watch him play for the first time during his comeback match at the Argentina Open 

Despite returning on tour after almost three years in Buenos Aires, Juan Martin Del Potro announced on Saturday that he could retire from professional tennis following the South American clay swing. The Argentine has battled a knee injury for the better part of the last three years which has led him to consider leaving the game to live pain free.

The 2009 US Open champion is squaring off against Federico Delbonis in the first round of the 2022 Argentina Open, which may well be his final match on tour. And as per tennis journalist Michal Samulski, Del Potro's return to tennis in Buenos Aires is set to become even more emotional.

The Argentine's mother, Patricia, is set to be in attendance for the first-round match on Tuesday evening. Del Potro's mother has never seen him compete professionally on tour, even though the 33-year-old has been active since 2005.

Juan Martin Del Potro's struggles with injury

It is no secret to tennis fans all over the world that Juan Martin Del Potro has been among the most unlucky players on tour when it comes to his injury record.

Shortly after his remarkable US Open triumph in 2009, the Argentine suffered a wrist injury that kept him out for most of the 2010 season. After spending three years getting back to his best and once again cracking the top five, Del Potro's wrist injury resurfaced and kept him away from the tour for the entirety of 2014 and 2015.

The period between 2016 and 2018 was possibly the best of his career. The Argentine won the Olympic silver medal against all odds at Rio 2016, won his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in 2018, and reached his second Grand Slam final at the 2018 US Open.

However, the 33-year-old suffered back-to-back setbacks after he fractured his knee in Shanghai in 2018 and once again at Queens in 2019.

The first-round encounter against Denis Shapovolov in Queens three years ago was the last time the former World No. 3 competed professionally. Despite surgeries and years of rehabilitation, it seems his knee problems will likely end his career.

Del Potro is set to play at his home event in Buenos Aires and is also scheduled to play on the clay in Rio later this month, which could be his last professional event.

