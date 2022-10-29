Judy Murray expresses disappointment at Emma Raducanu's withdrawal from Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Emma Raducanu took to her social media on Friday to announce that she would not be joining her British teammates at the Billie Jean King Cup citing a wrist injury.

The 19-year-old decided to end her 2022 season a bit sooner than she would have liked in what came as a huge blow for the Great Britain team at the event.

After the news of the 2021 US Open champion's withdrawal came to light, Judy Murray, a tennis coach and Andy Murray's mother, stated her disappointment at not having the teenager compete at the event.

"Disappointing" wrote Murray.

judy murray @JudyMurray twitter.com/skysportsnews/… Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Emma Raducanu will not be in Great Britain’s team at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow next month due to a wrist injury. BREAKING: Emma Raducanu will not be in Great Britain’s team at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow next month due to a wrist injury. https://t.co/DcjviJBlmq Disappointing. Disappointing. 🇬🇧 twitter.com/skysportsnews/…

While Raducanu stated that she was sad to not be able to represent her country in Glasgow, she said that she would be with her team in spirit and cheering for them.

"So sad to miss being a part of this amazing team in the upcoming BJKC! I am really sorry to miss all of you in Glasgow, I was so looking forward to playing on home soil in front of you. I tried my best to be ready, next time! backing my girls & I’ll be with the team in spirit," she said.

"She's absolutely great, she's a hard worker and she doesn't think or act like she's a superstar" - Dmitry Tursunov on Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Korea Open.

Former tennis player Dmitry Tursunov recently parted ways with Emma Raducanu as her coach. He joined a long list of coaches who have parted ways with the young Brit in recent months.

The Russian, however, had nothing but praise for her former charge. He said that the 19-year-old does not conduct herself as a superstar on the court and is a hard worker.

"She's absolutely great, she's a hard worker and she doesn't think or act like she's a superstar. She is hungry to improve and is obsessed with tennis. It's quite a rare combination," he said.

He also said that it was a difficult decision for him to stop coaching Raducanu as it was an 'interesting' project for him.

"So I really loved working with her, and I really wanted to make it work. It was a very difficult decision for me to walk away from a player that I like and respect," he said.

"I felt it was going to be an interesting project. I was really hoping to find a solution to continue, but, in the end, we just couldn't agree on the terms so I had to leave," he added.

