Juncheng Shang becomes youngest player to qualify for Masters 1000 event since Rafael Nadal in 2003

Juncheng Shang, 17, became the youngest player to qualify for a Masters 1000 event since Rafael Nadal in 2003. The Chinese defeated seventh seed Francisco Cerundolo and 19th seed Mats Moraing to reach the main draw of the Indian Wells Masters.

Nadal qualified for the Hamburg and Monte-Carlo Masters as a 16-year-old almost two decades ago.

Shang, currently ranked 543 in the world, is also the first male player from China to play in the Indian Wells main draw as well as the youngest man to compete in the event since American Donald Young in 2006.

In his first-round fixture at Indian Wells, the former junior World No. 1 will take on fellow qualifier Jaume Munar. The winner of the clash will square off against 16th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round.

Shang made his ATP main draw debut at the Rio Open last month after Juan Martin del Potro pulled out of the tournament.

Rafael Nadal reached the 3rd round of the 2003 Monte-Carlo Masters and Hamburg Masters as a 16-year-old qualifier

Rafael Nadal reached the third round in Hamburg and Monte-Carlo as a 16-year-old

Rafael Nadal made his Masters 1000 debut in Monte-Carlo in 2003 as a 16-year-old qualifier. He also appeared in the Hamburg Masters a month later after coming through the qualifying rounds.

While he lost to eventual runner-up Guillermo Coria in the third round in Monte-Carlo, he was beaten by eventual semifinalist Gaston Gaudio in the third round in Hamburg.

Most notably, the 21-time Grand Slam champion pulled off a remarkable upset win against second seed Carlos Moya in the second round in Hamburg.

The Hamburg Masters was the last ATP 1000 tournament the Spaniard had to qualify for. Nadal appeared at the Madrid Masters the same year, but he entered the event with the help of a wildcard. Having reached a ranking of 49 by the end of 2003, the Mallorcan has gained direct entry to ATP 1000 events ever since.

The Spaniard is seeded No. 4 at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. After a first-round bye, he will play either Sebastian Korda or Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

Providing the seeds hold, Rafael Nadal will lock horns with 27th seed Dan Evans in the third round and 13th seed Denis Shapovalov in the fourth. He is also projected to face World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, which would mark their third meeting this year.

