Caroline Wozniacki recently captured her adorable two-year-old daughter Olivia playing basketball with a football. The former WTA World No. 1 shared the moment on social media.

Wozniacki and her husband David Lee became proud parents of Olivia, their firstborn, on June 11, 2021. The 2018 Australian Open champion has seen her daughter develop quite a liking for football. Wozniacki herself is an avid football fan and supports Premier League club Liverpool.

The 33-year-old's husband Lee is a former professional basketball player. Lee was a two-time NBA All-Star in his prime and his influence has also rubbed off on Olivia, which was evident in Wozniacki's social media post.

In the post, Wozniacki showed daughter Olivia playing basketball with a football. The two-year-old was all smiles as she kept bouncing the ball effortlessly. Her mother also added a caption to the post.

"Just a baller doing her thing," Wozniacki wrote in an Instagram post.

Caroline Wozniacki got off to a winning start at the Credit One Charleston Open

Wozniacki is currently competing at the Credit One Charleston Open after receiving a wild card entry. The Dane got off to a bright start at the WTA 500 tournament as she thoroughly outclassed American lucky loser Mccartney Kessler 6-0, 6-1 in the Round of 64.

The former World No. 1's win marked her first victory on clay since her 2019 outing at the same tournament. On that occasion, Wozniacki battled all the way into the final before falling at the last hurdle to Madison Keys.

The 2009 and 2011 editions of the tournament also saw Wozniacki reaching the final. In 2009, Sabine Lisicki defeated her to clinch the Charleston crown. However, in 2011, it was the Dane who took home the trophy after beating Elena Vesnina in the final.

Wozniacki is set to face Anhelina Kalinina next in Charleston. This will give the 33-year-old an opportunity to exact revenge on the Ukrainian, who ousted the Dane from the recently-concluded Miami Open.

The pair's second-round clash in Miami was the fourth-longest match on the WTA Tour so far this season. An unseeded Wozniacki looked set to cause an upset against 15th seed Kalinina. However, the Dane failed to make the most of her match point opportunity and went on to lose the contest 7-5, 5-7, 4-6.