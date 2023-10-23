Martina Navratilova recently approved of a lawsuit against a couple of doctors who forced a transgender to change sex.

Navratilova showcased her opposition to gender-affirming care in a recent turn of events. She found out that North Carolina-based Layton Ulery has sued Jason Rafferty, Julie Lyons, and Michelle Forcier for putting her under "gender reassignment therapy" without her consent.

An X (formerly Twitter) user named Billboard Chris revealed in a series of tweets the details of the lawsuit filed by Ulery.

"This is huge. Several leading trans health charlatans are being sued, including the chicken lady from @MattWalshBlog ’s What is a Woman, and Jason Rafferty, author of the @AmerAcadPeds policy on "gender-affirming care"," they wrote.

The user mentioned, as per the lawsuit, that the doctors persuaded Ulery to transition despite the fact that she suffered from "multiple personality disorder".

"A North Carolina lesbian slammed doctors who led her down a path of transitioning as a 'fractured and unstable' adolescent, despite suffering from multiple personality disorder," they continued.

The user also mentioned that the victim spent years in a cult.

"Layton Ulery took aim at high-profile medical doctors in a bombshell lawsuit obtained by DailyMail.com, where she claimed that her 'mind and body' were inhabited by eight separate identities after almost two decades of abuse at the hands of a cult," Chris tweeted.

After almost a two-decade-long suffering, Ulery realized she was coerced into treatments that were not required, noted Chris.

"She adds that her decision to sue her practitioners over five years later was due to seeing stories of other 'detransitioners', who helped her realize that she had allegedly been pressured and coerced into medical treatments she didn't need or want," Chris revealed.

Martina Navratilova responded to Chris' tweets, slamming the actions of the doctors.

"This is just the beginning, IMO. There will be many more and this will force slowing down the process of transitioning after a few hours of “diagnosing”." she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Billboard Chris' thread can be read below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova turned 67 past week

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova celebrated her 67th birthday on Wednesday, October 18. The Prague-born was raised by her mother Jana and stepfather Miroslav Navratil. The name of her biological father is not known as her mother divorced him when Navratilova was three years old.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion picked up the tennis racket at the tender age of four, with Navratil being her first coach. In 1972, she won her first significant tennis trophy, the Czechoslovakia national tennis championship.

Martina Navratilova turned pro in the year 1975 and retired in 2006. During her more than three-decade-long career, she won the Wimbledon Championships singles title nine times, a record that stands to date. She won the Australian Open three times (1981, 1983, 1985), the French Open twice (1982, 1984), and the US Open four times (1983, 1984, 1986, 1987).