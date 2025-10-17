"Just fake and money hungry"; "Clown" - Fans fume over IShowSpeed being part of Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Six Kings Slam SF

Popular streamer IShowSpeed attended and even posed for photos with Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz before the semifinal showdown at Six Kings Slam in Riyadh got underway.IShowSpeed's presence has pinched the tennis fans in the wrong way. Several pointed out that the streamer had no reason to be there since he is not associated with the sport.&quot;How does the inclusion of this guy enhance the tournament in any way? Nobody will ever take this thing seriously,&quot; one fan said.&quot;this is not a real tournament,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;What is the significance of him posting with tennis players as if he has any clue how tennis is played and who are the leading players?? Speed needs to relax! We get it, it’s fan based for your channel…bro needs to woooooza down,&quot; another fan added.&quot;If anyone could be a bigger clown than alkhia it’s this guy…&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Speed takes Saudi money. Complete POS and just fake &amp; money hungry,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;Of course Speed gets money from the Saudis🥀&quot; one fan wrote.Alcaraz defeated Fritz 6-4, 6-2, to advance to the final, where he'll face Jannik Sinner, who defeated Novak Djokovic in another semifinal.Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner share positive views on Six Kings Slam tournamentThe Six Kings Slam is not an ATP tournament. Despite that the financial incentives are lucrative. The total prize money for the tournament in Riyadh is $13.5 million. All six players will get $1.5 million for participation. The winner will get an additional $4.5 million.Even though many are taking it as an exhibition tournament, according to Jannik Sinner, it's much more than that. The Italian said (via Sun):“The money is nothing we’re trying to hide. We know how much is at stake here, and it would be a lie if I told you it wasn’t a motivation. Every player here will try to win as many matches as possible. It’s like any other exhibition – except here there is a bit more motivation.”World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has also shared his views on the lucrative nature of the tournament. He said (via Sky Sports):&quot;It's a different format, different situation playing exhibitions than official tournaments, 15-16 days in row, having such a high focus and demanding physically. We're just having fun for one or two days and playing some tennis, and that's great, and why we choose the exhibitions.&quot;I understand (the criticism), but sometimes people don't understand us, our opinions. It's not really demanding mentally (compared to) when we're having such long events like two weeks or two and a half weeks.&quot;Alcaraz is playing despite an ankle injury he sustained during the Japan Open. It remains to be seen if it bothers him during the high-profile final show against Jannik Sinner.