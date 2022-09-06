"Just going to try to focus on the right things and not really think about that 'cause that was basically the key during that streak that I had" - Iga Swiatek on breaking Serena Williams' bagel record

Iga Swiatek said that she's not thinking about breaking Serena Williams' record of most bagel sets in the 2000s after beating Jule Niemeier on Monday to reach her first quarterfinal at the US Open.

The top seed - making her fourth appearance in New York - looked to have one foot out of the tournament after winning only two games in the opener. However, Swiatek fought back in the second. Despite failing to serve out the set, the 21-year-old broke her opponent to restore parity.

It was one-way traffic in the third as Swiatek didn't drop a game en route to her first Flushing Meadows quarterfinal. She made the fourth round last year.

At her post-match press conference, Swiatek said that she's only looking to focus on the "right" things - like break points and breaks - when asked about breaking Williams' bagel sets record in the 2000s. She added that the same mentality helped her during her record winning streak earlier this year.

"I'm just going to try to focus on the right things and not really think about that 'cause that was basically the key during that streak that I had," she said. "This time I'm going to, yeah, do the same and just focus on the small stuff that is going to give me break points and then breaks."

Earlier this summer, Swiatek created the record for longest winning streak in women's singles (37) this century - which was ended by Alize Cornet at Wimbledon.

The top seed will now take on home favorite Jessica Pegula on Wednesday for a place in the last four. Swiatek has won two of her three matches against the American and has split the pair's two hardcourt meetings.

"I think she has a gamestyle that suits these courts" - Iga Swiatek on Jessica Pegula

Iga Swiatek is into the last eight in New York.

Iga Swiatek anticipates a tough battle with Pegula in the last eight. Swiatek won the pair's last hardcourt meeting in Miami earlier this year, but Pegula has improved a lot since then.

The American - seeded eighth in New York - is into her fourth Major quarterfinal and third of the year. Swiatek had no qualms admitting that Pegula is a "great" and "consistent" player, and that she will have to be ready with a suitable gameplan to beat her.

"Well, she's really consistent," said Swiatek. "She's a great player. I know it's going to be tough. We're going to analyse for sure the previous matches. Yeah, I think she has a game style that suits these courts. So, yeah, I have to be ready."

Iga Swiatek has already made history in New York - becoming the first Polish woman to reach the last eight. She will now look to bag three more wins to win her first hardcourt Major.

