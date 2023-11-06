“Just more identity politics from ever-divisive Martina Navratilova” – Tennis fans react to former World No. 1’s claim that a woman should lead WTA

Martina Navratilova's recent claim about WTA leadership has been received on an unwelcoming note by tennis fans on the internet.

The WTA is under extreme pressure from fans across the globe after a chaotic showing at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. A few of the participating players have openly criticized the tennis body over extreme weather and substandard playing courts.

A number of demands regarding the removal of Steve Simon from the top post of the governing body have been heard, including one from Martina Navratilova. The 67-year-old recently stated that a woman should be picked to govern WTA, given that the organization was built to support female tennis players.

“Maybe it’s time for new leadership. But for me personally, this being a women’s association and being involved for such a long time from the beginning, & we’ve only had 3 women at the head of it. I think it’s time," she said in a recent interview at the year-end tournament.

Interestingly, Navratilova has caused controversy in the past for her strict views on the participation of transgender athletes in sports events earmarked for women. Alluding to her opinion on the matter, a fan on social media voiced reservations about her most recent opinion.

"Did she distinguish which women she’s comfortable with taking the job? I know she’s very specific about who is and isn’t good enough for her," they wrote.

Another fan disagreed with Navratilova's take and said that the qualification of a future WTA Director should trump any gende preference.

"How 'bout, find the absolute best director available and who cares if it's a man or woman," the fan wrote.

A third fan rubbished Martina Navratilova's statement as "identity politics".

"Just more identity politics from the ever-divisive Martina! That statement is just so wrong. If there’s a very qualified woman or man alike, they should be considered. But I think we’ve learned from U.S. politics, picking any woman just to satisfy the Martina type is wrong," they wrote.

Martina Navratilova: "You have to own the bad decisions you made"

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova further slammed Steve Simon for his decision to hold the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, with weather conditions in play.

"It shouldn’t have come that late in the year, making this decision. There was a sequence of bad decisions. Ultimately, Steve Simon has been the boss for 9 years & here we are… to come to Cancun in the rainy season?," she said.

The 67-year-old called out WTA leadership to own up to their mistake.

"You cannot be hoping it’s not gonna rain at a premier event for the WTA Tour. It was just a whole bunch of decisions. You have to own the bad decisions you made & make some choices after that," Navratilova added.

Steve Simon was appointed the WTA's chief executive on October 6, 2015.