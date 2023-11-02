"Just love it when males get to define what is a woman" - Martina Navratilova takes a dig at transgender woman allegedly reducing women to their looks

Martina Navratilova recently shared her dissatisfaction after a transgender woman went on to explain ‘what makes a woman’ in a video online.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner has spoken up multiple times in the past about trans woman athletes participating in the women's category. She is also vocal about social and political issues around the globe.

A video recently surfaced where a transgender woman talked about how people should 'rethink what makes a woman'. She started by mentioning the abuse received by trans women and then talked about what defines a woman in society. She further argued that if physical attributes define a woman, then transgender women should not be excluded from that category.

This stirred quite a debate on X (formerly Twitter), with some talking about how the statements belittle women by reducing them to their looks. A user posted the video saying:

“This is nasty stuff. Reducing women to breasts and our looks. He knows he’s not a woman.”

Another user argued that the trans woman was furthering an irrelevant discussion where women are reduced to their reproductive organs and physical appearance.

“More of the same irrelevant drivel. Breasts, wombs, makeup. Men will never be us. They're purely AGPs parading their fetishism in public, a danger to us and our kids, hating us, the very people they aspire to be. We won't be compelled, we won't lose. #SexNotGender #TransCon”.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova reposted the aforementioned video and took a sarcastic dig at the creator. She wrote:

“Not a woman. Just love it when males get to define what is a woman. Don’t you? Have a think about it…” she wrote while reposting on X (formerly Twitter).

"So sad" - Martina Navratilova expresses grief on learning about actor Matthew Perry’s tragic death

Martina Navratilova WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event presented by Hologic

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently expressed her sadness over the demise of F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor Matthew Perry.

The renowned actor died in an apparent drowning accident in his home in Los Angeles on 28 October (h/t People). The 54-year-old actor earned worldwide fame for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the sitcom and also starred in movies such as 'The Whole Nine Yards' and '17 Again'.

Perry won multiple awards including Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 1996. He also wrote a book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, which was an instant New York Times bestseller after its release in November 2022.

Many celebrities and fans across the globe shared their grief over the incident. Martina Navratilova also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actor.

“So sad,,. RIP…” - she wrote in her post on X.

