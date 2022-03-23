"Just imagine what he would have achieved if he wasn't so injury-prone": Tennis fans lose their minds over Rafael Nadal's latest injury announcement

Rafael Nadal fans were treated to the worst possible news on Tuesday, as the Mallorcan revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rib stress fracture. The injury, sustained during his semi-final clash against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, will rule the Spaniard out of action for the next four to six weeks.

It could not have come at a worse time for the World No. 3, as he will be forced to sit out a sizable portion of the upcoming clay swing. With the Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open all but ruled out, the Madrid Masters and Rome Masters are expected to be touch and go as well.

Even Roland Garros, a Grand Slam the former World No. 1 has won 13 times to date, is at risk of not witnessing his participation this year. But most fans of the 35-year-old on social media were too aghast at the fact that Nadal played a Masters 1000 final with a rib fracture to see the downside in all this.

Instead, they saw it as a glowing testament to his grit and perseverance, praising the Spaniard for his never-say-die attitude.

"Rafa Nadal refused to abandon the Indian Wells final & disappoint fans even though he broke a rib. A walkover/retirement would’ve robbed his opponent of the satisfaction of actually playing to win for the 1st time which — as Rafa knows — is what all champions want. Respect!" one fan posted.

"Rafa showed us what it means to never give up, he literally played with cracked rib and won 3rd set on alcaraz, and almost took 2nd set on Fritz. Really proud to be Rafan," another fan posted.

Some fans referred to the 21-time Grand Slam champion's history with injuries, remarking that he could have gone on to achieve even greater things if not for his bad stroke of misfortune.

"In a career with endless injuries, he leads the slam race. Just imagine what he would have achieved if he wasn’t so injury-prone. Nadal will always be the biggest “if” in sports history," one fan lamented.

After the Spaniard revealed in his press conference after the final against Fritz that he was suffering from chest pains, social media was rife with rumors that it was a side-effect of taking the COVID vaccine. Now that it has been disproved without question, the Mallorcan's fans took to Twitter to call out those who had spread the misinformation in the first place.

"I, for one, am very impressed by Rafael Nadal's commitment to feigning the injury that he sustained in the Indian Wells final to such an extent, that he's willing to miss a large portion of his most successful period of the calendar year to keep up pretences," one user tweeted.

"Nadal suffers a fractured rib from an intense hardcourt season and conservatives/anti-vaxx idiots are trying to say it was his vaccine that did it?? a vaccine broke his bones? listen to yourselves ffs," another user tweeted.

There was also a good portion of fans who saw the injury as a blessing in disguise. They hoped the former World No. 1 could use this "forced" resting period to heal his body and come back even stronger at the French Open.

"Just seen the news about Nadal out for 4-6 weeks. Honestly exactly what was needed because this brother would have went mental and played MC BAR ROME MAD before RG. In many ways it’s a blessing. Kinda happy he’s got extended rest. His level is there so not worried," one account wrote.

Rafael Nadal remains No. 1 in the ATP Race to Turin

Rafael Nadal still has an excellent chance of qualifying for the Year-end Championships this year, a tournament the Spaniard has not won to date. The 21-time Grand Slam champion remains No. 1 in the Race to Turin, with 3,350 points to his name so far this year.

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev occupies second place with 1,720 points, mainly thanks to his runner-up result at the Australian Open. Courtesy of his Indian Wells Masters win, Taylor Fritz moved up to third spot (1,430 points) ahead of Felix Auger-Aliassime (1,410 points).

The World No. 3 also had a shot at reaching the No. 1 spot ahead of the French Open, but his recent setback has nulled any chance of that happening. The 35-year-old can reclaim the top spot by winning his 14th Roland Garros title, but fans will have to wait a couple more weeks to find out for certain whether he will be playing.

