"Just a kid that followed their dreams" - Rafael Nadal shares honest opinion on the legacy he hopes to leave behind during Davis Cup farewell

Rafael Nadal ended his 23-year-long career on Tuesday (November 19) with Spain's exit from the quarterfinals of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. The Spaniard seemed overcome by emotions during his farewell speech, where he looked back on his tennis journey.

Nadal lost his last singles match to Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp by a scoreline of 4-6, 4-6. Although Carlos Alcaraz evened the tie with his win, the Spanish side eventually went out as Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers dropped the deciding doubles fixture in two tight tiebreakers.

Following Spain's defeat, the 38-year-old was asked to speak about his legacy after receiving an emotional tribute from his peers. The 22-time Major winner insisted that while he was grateful for winning as many titles as he did, the fact that he achieved so much despite coming from "a small village in Mallorca" meant a lot to him.

"In some way, I said before. The titles, the numbers are there. But the way I would like to be remembered more is, like a good person from a small village in Mallorca that had the luck that he had," Rafael Nadal said. "My uncle that was a tennis coach in my village when I was a very, very small kid, and I had a great family that had the chance to support me in every single moment. Just a kid followed their dreams, worked as hard as possible to be where I am today."

Rafael Nadal: "I just want to be remembered as a good person"

Rafael Nadal in action during his last singles match

Rafael Nadal also admitted that he was lucky to spend such a long tenure as a top tennis player, before stating that he would want to be remembered for his good nature.

"And at the end of the day, being honest, a lot of people work hard, a lot of people try their best every single day, but I am one of these that have been very lucky," he added. "Life gave me the opportunity to leave and forget about experiences because of tennis, no? I just want to be remembered as a good person and a kid that followed their dreams and achieved what I have achieved."

The Spaniard turned pro in 2001 and won 92 singles titles throughout his career, including 22 Majors. He dominated the French Open during his successful career, recording 14 triumphs on the terre battue.

