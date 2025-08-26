"Just let you feel vulnerable"- Serena Williams gives crucial relationship advice to sister Venus ahead of her dreamy wedding in Italy

Serena Williams is stoked about her elder sister, Venus Williams, getting married next month in Italy. The younger sibling, who has been married for eight years, recently offered advice to Venus.Serena tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November 2017, two months after their first daughter, Olympia, was born. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023.Venus returned to the court after 16 months at the 2025 Washington Open in July. The 45-year-old defeated compatriot Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. After the match, she revealed that she was engaged to Italian actor Andrea Preti.Serena Williams appeared on the Today show on Sunday, August 24, where she was asked to show Venus the way for a happy married life. The 43-year-old urged her sibling to have a lot of fun. Serena said (via Today's Instagram account):&quot;My advice is to just always have fun, you know, to always go on dates, and to just take a moment and just, like, dance. Dance and let your guard down, just let you feel vulnerable. You just have these different moments. I'm no expert, like, I definitely am not perfect. I mean, I'm close (laughs).&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVenus Williams lost to Magdalena Fręch in the second round in Washington and to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round in Cincinnati. The seven-time Grand Slam champion received a wild card entry into the main draw of the ongoing US Open.Serena Williams inducts Maria Sharapova into International Tennis Hall of FameMaria Sharapova and Serena Williams (Image via Getty)Serena Williams surprised the tennis world when she walked out to introduce one of her biggest former rivals, Maria Sharapova, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 23.Sharapova turned pro in 2001 and retired in 2020 with five Majors. As far as her rivalry with Williams is concerned, the Russian won two of their first three matches, including the 2004 Wimbledon final. However, the American legend won the next 19 encounters, leading the head-to-head 20-2 when their careers finished.Serena Williams delivered a heartfelt speech for Maria Sharapova in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday. Despite dominating their rivalry, the 23-time Grand Slam winner said Sharapova was among her toughest opponents.“There are only a few players in my career who challenged me to be the very best, every single time we stepped out on the court. Maria Sharapova was one of them. Whenever I saw her name next to mine in the draw, I made sure I practiced harder,&quot; Williams said (via Indian Express).The 43-year-old also recalled her Wimbledon final loss when she was the two-time defending champion.&quot;In 2004, when Maria was just 17 years old, she stunned the world and won Wimbledon. To this day, she calls it the highlight of her career and to this day, I call it one of my hardest losses,” she added.In Grand Slam tournaments, the two players met nine times, with Serena winning eight of the matches.