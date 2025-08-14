45-year-old Venus Williams getting US Open 2025 wildcard leaves fans divided: "Such a waste", "She will sell tickets"

Tennis fans shared mixed reactions to Venus Williams receiving a wildcard entry into the 2025 US Open singles main draw. The former World No. 1's last appearance at Flushing Meadows came in 2023, when she lost to Greet Minnen in the first round.

Williams won two of her seven Grand Slam singles titles in New York in 2000 and 2001. This will be her 25th appearance at the US Open, where she last won a match in 2019. The 45-year-old will also become the oldest singles player to play at the American Major since Renee Richards (47) in 1981.

Venus Williams returned to action at the Washington Open in July after 16 months. She beat compatriot Peyton Stearns in straight sets to become the oldest WTA player to win a tour-level match since Martina Navratilova (47) at the 2004 Wimbledon. However, she lost to Poland's Magdalena Fręch in the second round.

The World No. 577 also received a wildcard at the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round.

Fans online shared their reactions after the US Open organizers confirmed a wildcard invitation to Venus Williams on Wednesday. The majority opined that an upcoming player should have been given a chance instead of the veteran.

"Such a waste," a tennis fan wrote on X.

"This is a waste of a wildcard. Venus is a champion but she certainly isn't a humble one. A young female player lost an opportunity. The US Open obviously respects Venus. It sends wrong message. Venus is 45 years old. At some point, tournaments got to start saying no," another user commented.

"Should be double bagled and sent straight to retirement home. Pathetic decision. Treating professional sport as a part-time event," an account posted.

However, a few fans supported the older Williams sister, arguing that she would attract more eyeballs than anyone else.

"She will sell tickets. Not really surprising," a fan wrote on Reddit.

"I mean, c’mon. Let the US Open give Venus Williams a wildcard, ffs. She’s a legend in the sport and will still draw a big crowd," another one chimed in.

"She plays for love. That’s why she’s Queen Vee," someone wrote.

Venus Williams will also team up with Reilly Opelka as a wildcard to play mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open.

The other American women who have received singles wildcards at the upcoming Major are Clervie Ngounoue, Julieta Pareja, Caty McNally, Valerie Glozman, and Alyssa Ahn.

"I’m still the same player" - Venus Williams addresses her future

Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

In 2024, Venus Williams underwent surgery to remove uterine fibroids, forcing her to stay away from the court. Before her first-round clash at the 2025 Washington Open, the 45-year-old was asked if she would continue playing.

“I’m just here for now, and who knows? Maybe there’s more," Williams replied (via Sportstar). "But at the moment, I’m focused just on this. I haven’t played in a year. There is no doubt I can play tennis, but obviously, coming back to play matches, it takes time to get in the swing of things. I definitely feel I’ll play well. I’m still the same player. I’m a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand.”

Apart from her seven Grand Slam singles titles, the iconic player has won 14 Majors in the doubles category along with her sister Serena Williams. She also boasts two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles with Justin Gimelstob.

After her first-round win in Washington, Venus Williams revealed that she is engaged to Italian actor Andrea Preti.

