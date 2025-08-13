  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Venus Williams Barbie doll: Price, where to buy, availability & all you need to know

Venus Williams Barbie doll: Price, where to buy, availability & all you need to know

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 13, 2025 18:48 GMT
Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Venus Williams is receiving her own Barbie doll - Source: Getty

American tennis legend Venus Williams is all set to get her second Barbie doll, with Mattel creating a figurine that is inspired by her look at the 2007 Wimbledon Championships. A part of Mattel's Inspiring Women's series, Williams joins others such as Sue Bird and Anna Sui to have their own Barbie doll.

Ad

In 2007, Williams won her fourth Wimbledon title and spoke about the gap in payment between male and female singles winners. To honor Williams' role in equal prize money, Mattel has introduced another Barbie doll figurine.

The 5-time Wimbledon champion had spoken about equal payment for singles winners long before 2007, even addressing the Grand Slam committee after winning in the 2005 Wimbledon Championships. Her advocacy and efforts led to the historic decision of both winners being awarded equal prize money in 2007.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is the price of the doll, where to buy it, and more:

Venus Williams' Barbie doll will be released on August 15. The doll will feature her pleated tennis dress from Wimbledon 2007, a green gem necklace, wristbands, a visor, and other accessories like a tennis racket and ball.

Ad

According to USA Today, the Venus Williams Barbie doll will be available for $38 on the Mattel Shop. However, Barbie Club 59 members will be able to buy the doll early on August 14 at 9 p.m. ET. A subscription charge of $9.99 a year is required to become a member of the Club.

Williams' doll is set to release just ahead of the 2025 US Open, where she will be competing in mixed doubles with Reilly Opelka. She also received a wild-card invitation to play in the women's singles event.

Ad

Venus Williams makes feelings known on getting her own Barbie doll

Venus Williams at the Cincinnati Open 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty
Venus Williams at the Cincinnati Open 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty

Venus Williams revealed her thoughts on getting her own Barbie doll. She said (via USA Today):

Ad
“Growing up, I was taught early on that anything is possible with hard work and perseverance. That belief has guided me to break barriers and use my platform to champion causes like equal pay not just for myself, but for those who come after me. Being honored as a Barbie Inspiring Woman is incredibly special. I hope this doll encourages young people to dream big, know their worth, and pursue their goals with confidence and heart.”

Venus Williams made her comeback at the CITI Open, where she became the oldest woman to win a WTA Tour-level singles match after defeating Peyton Stearns. She was knocked out in the second round by Poland's Magdalena Frech.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications