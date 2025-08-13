Venus Williams Barbie doll: Price, where to buy, availability & all you need to know

American tennis legend Venus Williams is all set to get her second Barbie doll, with Mattel creating a figurine that is inspired by her look at the 2007 Wimbledon Championships. A part of Mattel's Inspiring Women's series, Williams joins others such as Sue Bird and Anna Sui to have their own Barbie doll. In 2007, Williams won her fourth Wimbledon title and spoke about the gap in payment between male and female singles winners. To honor Williams' role in equal prize money, Mattel has introduced another Barbie doll figurine.The 5-time Wimbledon champion had spoken about equal payment for singles winners long before 2007, even addressing the Grand Slam committee after winning in the 2005 Wimbledon Championships. Her advocacy and efforts led to the historic decision of both winners being awarded equal prize money in 2007.Here is the price of the doll, where to buy it, and more:Venus Williams' Barbie doll will be released on August 15. The doll will feature her pleated tennis dress from Wimbledon 2007, a green gem necklace, wristbands, a visor, and other accessories like a tennis racket and ball. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to USA Today, the Venus Williams Barbie doll will be available for $38 on the Mattel Shop. However, Barbie Club 59 members will be able to buy the doll early on August 14 at 9 p.m. ET. A subscription charge of $9.99 a year is required to become a member of the Club.Williams' doll is set to release just ahead of the 2025 US Open, where she will be competing in mixed doubles with Reilly Opelka. She also received a wild-card invitation to play in the women's singles event.Venus Williams makes feelings known on getting her own Barbie dollVenus Williams at the Cincinnati Open 2025 Press Conference - Source: GettyVenus Williams revealed her thoughts on getting her own Barbie doll. She said (via USA Today):“Growing up, I was taught early on that anything is possible with hard work and perseverance. That belief has guided me to break barriers and use my platform to champion causes like equal pay not just for myself, but for those who come after me. Being honored as a Barbie Inspiring Woman is incredibly special. I hope this doll encourages young people to dream big, know their worth, and pursue their goals with confidence and heart.”Venus Williams made her comeback at the CITI Open, where she became the oldest woman to win a WTA Tour-level singles match after defeating Peyton Stearns. She was knocked out in the second round by Poland's Magdalena Frech.