"Venus Williams was always there" - Reilly Opelka sends touching message to American ahead of duo's blockbuster US Open partnership

The former World No. 17, Reilly Opelka, has recently expressed his admirable thoughts on the friendship bond he shares with iconic women's player Venus Williams. Opelka and Williams, the talented duo, will participate in the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, having received a wild-card entry into the tournament.American player Reilly Opelka is the winner of four ATP singles titles and one doubles title. He won the junior Wimbledon championship early in his career, and at the 2025 Brisbane International, he reached his 100th career win after defeating French player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the semi-final round. He will be teaming up with Venus Williams, the older sister of Serena Williams and the winner of 49 WTA Tour singles titles and 22 doubles titles.During his recent interview with the Tennis Channel, Reilly Opelka reflected on his thoughts on sharing a profound friendship with Venus Williams and how the icon has always been a constant support throughout his career.&quot;We both love art. We both live in South Florida. We practice together in West Palm Beach a few times. Go to a lot of museums and art galleries. We're foodies. We have a lot in common. So, it was a great friendship.&quot;He continued,&quot;I've been so lucky, even when I was injured and, not in a great spot, just a spot of doubt or not sure what I was going to be doing with myself. She was one of the few people that was, always there, always in my corner and just amazing friend to have, not even aside from being a great mentor tennis wise, an amazing human and gave me a lot of great feedback on life outside of tennis.&quot;Reilly Opelka is currently seen in action at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters and has defeated Hugo Dellien in his first round and Alex de Minaur in the round of 64. He will next lock horns with Argentinian Francisco Comesana in the round of 32.Reilly Opelka on learning lessons from legendary player Venus WilliamsReilly Opelka at SS Lazio v Juventus - Serie A - Source: GettyDuring the same interview, Reilly Opelka also reflected on the significant lessons he has learnt from one of the most notable women's tennis players, Venus Williams, with whom he shares a blossoming friendship. He added,&quot;She's got an amazing family, balanced life. Ride or die with her family and her friends. I've learned a lot from her the tennis life balance.&quot;Along with her singles and doubles WTA titles, Venus Williams has won four Olympic gold medals and one silver medal. She also became the oldest player to win a tour-level singles match after defeating Peyton Stearns at the 2025 Washington Open.She also reached the quarter-finals in doubles with Hailey Baptiste. In the 2025 Cincinnati Masters, Williams was defeated by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the round of 128.